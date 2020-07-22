The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced temporary closures at a number of places.

These include a one-lane closure in parts of Omar Al Mokhtar Street and Al Bidda Street, a closure of the underpass from E-Ring Road to Rawdat Al Khail Street, a five-hour closure at the Al Gharrafa Underpass, a temporary traffic closure on G-Ring Road towards Al Majd Road and a closure on parts of Bani Hajer Interchange.

All the closures will be implemented in co-ordination with the General Directorate of Traffic.

Ashghal will install road signs advising motorists of the closures and has requested all road users to abide by the speed limit, and to follow the road signs to ensure their safety.

nOne-lane closure on parts of Omar Al Mokhtar Street and Al Bidda Street

Ashghal has announced the closure of one lane of Omar Al Mokhtar Street and Al Bidda Street (known as Majlis Al Taawon Street) for 1.5km starting from Al Taameen Street towards Towers Intersection from tomorrow for two months.

The closure will enable the completion of infrastructure works and installation of new traffic signals as part of the upgrade works on some streets in the West Bay Area project, Ashghal has said.

During the closure, three lanes will remain open to traffic on Omar Al Mokhtar and Al Bidda Street along with turns towards intersecting streets.

nClosure of underpass from E-Ring Road to Rawdat Al Khail Street

Ashghal has announced the closure of the underpass from E-Ring Road to Rawdat Al Khail Street at Mesaimeer Interchange from tomorrow night until the morning of July 26.

This will be done to enable remaining works at the interchange, Ashghal has said.

Road users heading towards Rawdat Al Khail Street from E-Ring Road can go right on Mesaimeer Street at Nuaija and then use the alternative local roads to reach to their destinations.

nFive-hour closure at Al Gharrafa Underpass

Ashghal has announced a five-hour closure (midnight to 5am) at Al Gharrafa Underpass, from Al Rayyan to Al Gharrafa, on Friday (July 24). The closure will enable the installation of gantries as part of the Khalifa Avenue Project, Ashghal has said.

Those using the tunnel in the direction of Al Gharrafa, Dukhan and Doha will be able to use the Al Gharrafa service road and the signalised Tilted Intersection to reach their destination.

n Temporary traffic closure on G-Ring Road towards Al Majd Road

Ashghal has announced a temporary traffic closure on G-Ring Road towards Al Majd Road between Bu Silla and Al Bahiya Interchange from 9pm today until 4am tomorrow.

The closure has been announced in order to complete the installation of ITS gantries, Ashghal has said.

n Closure on parts of Bani Hajer Interchange

Ashghal has announced a temporary closure on parts of Bani Hajer Interchange from July 24 until 5am on July 26.

The closure has been announced in order to enable asphalt work as part of the Khalifa Avenue Project, Ashghal has said.

During this traffic change, road users on Al Shahama Street heading towards Al Rayyan, Doha and Dukhan will be directed to internal roads to reach their destinations.