The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced a four-month closure of one lane on Al Wakra Main Road between Pearl roundabout and Al Wakra Tunnel Intersection on a 1km stretch from today.

The closure, being implemented in co-ordination with the General Directorate of Traffic, is to allow for the completion of the construction of Al Wakra Main Road.

Ashghal will install road signs advising motorists of the temporary closure and requested road users to abide by the speed limit and follow the road signs to ensure safety.

Ashghal also announced a six-month closure of the access to Al Gharrafa Street from Al Shamal Road at Duhail Interchange from January 31.

Travellers coming from Al Shamal Road and wishing to access Al Gharrafa Street are advised to use Izghawa Interchange to access New Al Hateem Street to reach their destinations.

Source:gulf-times.com