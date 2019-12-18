The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced a temporary traffic diversion on parallel lanes on a section of Al Khaleej Street in the direction from Gulf Interchange (known as Al Mannai Roundabout) towards Wadi Mushaireb Intersection (known as Al Jaidah Bridge Roundabout).

The diversion will be in place from December 20 for a period of three months.

The diversion, which will be implemented in co-ordination with the General Directorate of Traffic, has been announced to enable the completion of infrastructure works being carried out as part of the B-Ring Road Development Project. Ashghal will install road signs advising motorists of the temporary closure, and has requested all road users to abide by the speed limit and follow the road signs to ensure their safety.

Source:gulf-times.com