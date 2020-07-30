Ashghal begins work on key new interchange in Bufontas Free Zone

* When completed in 2022, the interchange will connect eastern and western free zones with HIA and surrounding highways

* Two-level interchange with three bridges can accommodate over 10,000 vehicles per hour

The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced the start of construction works for a new interchange at the southern entrance of G-Ring Road near Ras Bufontas Free Zone, southwest of Hamad International Airport (HIA) and just before the Airport Interchange.This interchange comes within the State’s plan to complete Ashghal’s highway projects, the authority has said in a statement.When completed in 2022, the interchange will connect the eastern and western free zones with HIA, G-Ring Road and the surrounding road network, including Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor, Ras Abu Abboud Street and Al Wakra Main Road, according to Ashghal.



Yousef al-Emadi



Bader al-Darwish

The new two-level interchange consists of works along 4km, including three bridges, each of them with 3-4-lane dual carriageways and four exits. The capacity of the interchange is about 10,000 vehicles per hour. It also includes the construction of three underpasses to facilitate networks of surface water drainage, treated water line for irrigation and telecommunication lines, as well as 2km-long service roads on both sides of the interchange.

* Strategic Interchange



The new interchange is strategically important due to its location in the logistics area, as it will facilitate the movement of goods and commodities from HIA and the Free Zone to all regions within and outside Doha. The interchange is located on G-Ring Road leading to the southern regions, Industrial Area and Al Majd Road.

It intersects with Ras Abu Abboud Street leading to the Corniche and Doha Downtown. The new interchange also facilitates access to Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor that connects HIA towards Umm Lekhba Interchange on Shamal Road, enhancing traffic towards Airport Street and Al Wakra Main Road, Ashghal has explained.

Yousef al-Emadi, director of Projects Affairs, stressed that Ashghal implements its infrastructure projects based on the government’s plan and is committed to meeting deadlines. He also pointed out that Ashghal’s highway network has accomplished a qualitative surge in traffic across Qatar, and that all highway network projects are implemented in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Bader al-Darwish, manager of the Highway Projects Department at Ashghal, said several new highway projects are in the pipeline to be constructed in the near future. He also noted that the new interchange on G-Ring Road is mainly to serve the Free Zone that lacks a direct link with G-Ring Road. It will provide a direct link between the Free Zone, G-Ring Road and surrounding road networks leading to all regions of the state.

The new interchange is also vital because it connects G-Ring Road and Ras Bu Abboud Street on the one hand and facilitates traffic to Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor, Airport Road and Al Wakra Road on the other.

* New Expressways

Ashghal recently announced it has started implementing the D-Ring Road upgrade works. The project aims to improve traffic on the three main intersections of D-Ring Road by increasing the number of lanes at Fereej Al Ali Intersection (known as Al Tadamon Intersection) and Nuaija Intersection, and providing free-flowing traffic at the signal know as LuLu intersection.

The improvements at these intersections will enhance the traffic capacity and reduce congestion in the area, especially at Fereej Al Ali Intersection (known as Al Tadamon Intersection), which currently witnesses high traffic volume.

The project upgrade works will include the construction of a rainwater drainage tunnel, with a total length of about 3.5km, to improve the efficiency of drainage networks in the area. The project works will also include the construction of shared pedestrian and cycling lanes along the 4.5km D-Ring Road on both sides.