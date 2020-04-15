The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has completed the first phase of the ‘Odour Management Programme’ for drainage assets to offer a healthy and safe environment for the people in Qatar.

The program includes advanced technology for detecting, monitoring and treating foul odors and it’s aimed at improving the quality of services through proactive plans in dealing with customers’ complaints in the hotspot locations.

Nasser Al-Yami, assistant manager of the Ashghal Drainage Operation and Maintenance Department, said that the project is implemented in line with one of the four pillars of the Qatar National Vision 2030. “The program ensures environmental development through the provision of environment-friendly solutions to the problems related to foul odors. We believe in our commitment to provide long-lasting solutions that would contribute to the improvement of quality of life in Qatar,” he said.

“This plan, launched in 2018, is divided into three phases covering a period of five to seven years. During the first phase, the number of customer complaints got reduced by 34% in key districts of Doha such as Ain Khaled, Hazm Al Markhiya and Dahl Al Hamam. The odour management system is expected to give long-lasting results in the affected areas and in the community at large,” he added.

The rolled-out real-time odour monitoring system is a valuable component in Ashghal’s Drainage Network Management Centre. This helps Ashghal succeed in resolving customer complaints within the first phase in locations where foul odours exist. The programme will also support Qatar in its preparation to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup and in meeting the requirements of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy.

Al-Yami explained that Ashghal has succeeded in improving and enhancing the services by adopting a new work mechanism to monitor and respond to potential foul odours proactively. This is by using a system of odour control to monitor the safety of networks and pumping stations, and take necessary measures.

Considered to be the first of its kind, the programme features eco-friendly and cost saving mechanisms and it does not need periodical maintenance. It encompasses odour abatement and monitoring in parallel with streams of work.

This approach by Ashghal has been showcased at international forums dedicated for odour management and received commendable applause from industry specialists in Europe and the UK.