Ashghal opens Al Waab Interchange and Murraikh Interchange

Doha

The Public Works Authority ‘Ashghal’ announces the opening of the Al Waab Interchange and Murraikh Interchange completely to traffic as part of Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor project works, Whereas, Al-Waab Interchange and the old Lekhwiya Roundabout were developed into two multi-level intersections consisting of 8 bridges and two main light signals.

Ashghal had partially opened the two interchanges recently, but with the opening of the rest of the juncion, the opening will provide an alternative road parallel to the Doha Expressway to shorten the journey time by about 80%, especially in the distance between Al Rayyan Interchange and Nasser Bin Salemein Al Suwaidi Interchange, which witnesses great traffic congestion, those coming from Salwa Road or Al Waab Street in the north direction can use the Al Waab and Muraikh Interchnge and the new bridges that provide free traffic flow.

New Openings

The opening included the longest bridge in Qatar, with a length of 2.6 kilometers, extending over both Al Waab Interchange and Murraikh Interchange to reach the intersection known as Al Mukafaha Interchange, the vital bridge consists of four lanes in each direction to provide free traffic flow in front of those coming from Salwa Road and Al Waab in the direction of Al Rayyan and Al Rayyan Road and vice versa.

Ashghal also opened a new flyover at Al Waab Interchange with a length of 1140 meters to link traffic on Al Waab Street and coming from Muaither in the direction of Al Rayyan, in addition to another overpass that connects traffic on Al Waab Street coming from Al Sadd and Doha Expressway in the direction of Al Waab and Salwa Road along 740 meters.

Five other bridges have been opened, providing entrances and exits to Al Waab and Murraikh Interchanges, providing a free flow of traffic to and from Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor.





The advantages of Al Waab Interchange

The opening of Al Waab Interchange after converting it from a traffic signal to a three level interchange will improve traffic movement in all directions and facilitate access to many important roads such as Doha Expressway, Salwa Road and Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor, as well as providing traffic flow to Al Waab, Fereej Al Soudan, Al Sadd and Mehairja reaching Al Rayyan and Muaither, where there are many different schools, educational and health facilities in addition to residential complexes and malls. The interchange will also facilitate access to a number of sports facilities such as Khalifa International Stadium, Jassim bin Hamad Stadium (Al Sadd), Ali bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena and Aspire Zone, as well as the metro stations for the nearby gold line, such as Al Soudan Station and Al Waab Station.

Murraikh Interchange

Murraikh Interchange is integrated with Al Waab Interchange, especially after converting the roundabout known as Lekhwiya roundabout into a two-level intersection, where it is considered a major access link that provides traffic parallel to Al Waab Street to connect traffic coming from Doha Expressway in the direction of Sabah Al Ahmad and Al Khufous Street towards Al Furousiya Street to relieve traffic pressure On Al Waab Street. Murraikh Interchange is also connected to the interchange known as Al Mukafaha Interchange, which connects Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor to AlRayyan Road, which will reduce the parallel traffic movement on the Doha Expressway and 22 February Street.

For his part, Engineer Bader Darwish, Manager of Highway Projects Department, stated that the two new interchanges have radically changed the area after the transformation of the Lekhwiya Roundabout into a two-level intersection and Al Waab interchange signal into a three-level intersection to provide an alternative and safe option for road users coming from Salwa Road, Al Waab Road, Doha Expressway, Al Rayyan Road and many other main streets such as Al Khufos Street and Furousiya Street.

Overview of Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor

Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor will extend for approximately 25 kilometres from Hamad International Airport to Umm Lekhba Interchange (known as Landmark Interchange) on Doha Expressway. In addition, Ashghal will enhance 12 kilometres of local and peripheral roads intersecting with the Corridor. The total road works of the project is approximately 37 kilometres.

“Delivering traffic relief in Doha”

Once completed in 2021, Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor will significantly contribute to the relief of traffic congestion on Doha Expressway in particular, 22 February Street. The new Corridor will be a vital alternative and parallel route that will serve thousands of daily commuters from the north to the south of Doha.

Commuters travelling from Hamad International Airport will be able to reach Umm Lekhba Intersection in approximately 18 minutes compared to the current 50 minutes via Doha Expressway and 22 February Street reducing traffic time by 70%.

The new Corridor will also form a vital link between the north and the south of Doha through Al Watiyyat Interchange, at F Ring Road, which will constitute a key point to accommodate traffic to both Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor and Doha Expressway. This interchange will also create a vital connection between Doha Expressway and Southern Part of Doha Express Highway (Al Wakra Bypass) as well as to Mesaieed Road further south.

This significant improvement in traffic will increase the road capacity to more than 20,000 vehicles per hour in both directions after the existing road is expanded to four and five lanes in each direction instead of two and three lanes, while the Doha Highway currently accommodates only about 12,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.

The project will convert all roundabouts to signalised junctions as well as build and upgrade 17 interchanges. These interchanges will enhance connectivity and provide smooth traffic movements in addition to many connected bridges consisting of four lanes in each direction and 5 car tunnels to provide a free flow of traffic.

The project also consists of 12 pedestrian bridges with a length 65 kilometres of pedestrian and cycle paths along with 1.5 million square metre.

Residential Areas and Main Roads

The new Corridor is a major link facilitating connections to 15 main roads namely Al Wakra Road, Ras Bu Abboud Road, E Ring Road, F Ring Road, Industrial Road, Salwa Road, Al Rayyan Road, Al Waab Street, Al Luqta Street, Al Markhiya Street, Doha Highway and Khalifa Avenue. It will serve 25 densely populated residential areas such as Al-Thumama, Al Nuaija, Bu Hamour, Al Waab, Al Rayyan, Al Luqta, Al Gharrafa, etc.

World Cup Stadiums

Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor will facilitate access to most of the World Cup FIFA 2022 stadiums including Ras Bu Abboud, Al Thumama, Al Wakra, Khalifa International and Qatar Foundation Stadiums.

Qatar Rail

The Corridor provides easy access to some of Doha Metro stations such as the Economic Zone, Al Waab and Old Rayyan.

Last updated: October 19 2020 01:39 PM