Ashghal opens new interchange

The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) and the Qatari Diar Company yesterday opened, through remote communication technology, the new interchange connecting Al Khor Road and Al Ramth Road, linking North and Central Lusail.

Ashghal Projects Affairs director engineer Yousef al-Emadi, Project Delivery Sector – Qatar head engineer Fahad al-Jahrami, Highway Projects Department head engineer Bader al-Darwish, General Directorate of Traffic’s Traffic Engineering and Safety Department director Brig Mohamed Marafi, Central Municipal Council (CMC) members Mishaal al-Nuaimi and Ali bin Fahad al-Shahwani were among those present.

The new junction is the last one on Al Khor Road project in which 97% works have been completed. The road works will be completed by mid-2020. Work on the shared cycling and walking tracks and other service roads is progressing.

The new Al Khor Road Interchange is a major link that integrates with the new 2.4km-long Jo Al Ramth Road, established by Qatari Diar, for those coming from the heart of Lusail to Al Khor Road via the new interchange.

The new interchange is a key feeder connecting Lusail Stadium on one side and Lusail Station on the other side and serving Lusail North via the new road in the east and Rawdat Al Hamama, Al Kheesa and Wadi Al Banat in the west. The interchange, which consists of four bridges, two exit loops and four exits along with four underpasses, will improve traffic in the area as it provides free traffic flow to 28,000 vehicles per hour.

Benefits of the new

Jo Al Ramth Road

The new road extends from the new interchange on Al Khor Road to the central part of Lusail City and facilitates access through Lusail City districts including Fox Hills, Lusail Plaza, Al Kharaej, Golf District and Qetaifan Islands. The road corridor includes tunnels and underpass with a length of 260m along with walkways and cycle lanes of 4.2km. The road includes 160 trees, shrubs and palm trees and 36,280sq m of ground covers, green spaces and open spaces of 50,000sq m as well as 5km long storm water drains. The road also features artwork for a distance of 850m and it will be completed by the end of 2020.

Engineer al-Emadi said that Ashghal provides alternate and non-conventional solutions for project management in the wake of Covid-19 and has taken the necessary precautions to combat the virus, especially in the workplace. Engineer al-Jahrami described the opening as a continuation of Qatari Diar’s strategy to increase the efficiency of project works, especially in Lusail City where a number of national projects including Lusail Stadium have been implemented. He added 95% of the city’s infrastructure has been completed despite the current challenges of Covid-19.

Engineer al-Darwish said Ashghal projects integrate with all the infrastructure projects implemented by various entities including Qatari Diar. Project manager engineer Walid al-Saadi said that Lusail city will be ready for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He added that new projects will be announced soon.

Brig Marafi said the interchange will facilitate traffic to Rawdat Al Hamama, Al Kheesa, Wadi Al Banat, and Lusail via the new road.

Major link

Al Khor Expressway is expected to become the centre of development and encourage the population of Doha to move outside the city and reconstruct the eastern areas of Qatar.

The project will help draw new investments to the area in fields such as business and agriculture. It’s a major link to Lusail and Al Bayt stadiums and ensures direct access to Al Rayyan and Education City stadiums. Also, it facilitates easy access to Simaisma and Al Khor Youth Centres, Al Khor Sports Club, Lusail Sports Complex and Doha Golf Club.

Started in the last quarter of 2016, the project features 11.5mn cu m of filling and compacting works, 2.3mn tonnes of asphalting and 580,000 cu m concrete. In addition to implementing excavation works comprising 10.87mn cu m, the project includes 167km of rainwater and sewage water drainage lines and 110km pipeline for irrigation and treated water treatment network along with 160km of electricity and 290km of the telecommunications network.

The road also ensures enhanced traffic flow to a number of recreational and tourist destinations such as Katara, Simaisma Beach, Al Farkiya Beach and Al Daayen Celebration Hall Complex as well as some of the prestigious educational institutions such as Qatar University, Community College of Qatar, Qatar Leadership Academy, Doha Institute for Graduate Studies and College of the North Atlantic – Qatar. Extended over 33km, the 7m wide Olympic cycling track will host international sports competitions. With 29 tunnels and five bridges, the track has five car parking areas near Qatar University, Lusail Station, Losail International Circuit, Semaisma Interchange and Al Bayt Stadium while 1,450 lighting poles have been installed alongside the track.

These are in addition to 80 bike racks, 100 benches and 20 rest areas. On the other side of Al Khor Road, shared pedestrian and cycle paths are being completed. The paths are 34km long, 6m wide and 18 pedestrian and cycle underpass.

Al Khor Road main carriageway serves as an alternative route to Al Shamal Road and a major link between the northeast of the country and Doha, where the new road will shorten travel time taken by road users coming from Al Khor up to 65% especially as the new road accommodates about 20,000 vehicles per hour in both directions. It consists of five lanes in each direction instead of two lanes. Old Al Khor Road used to accommodate 8,000 vehicles per hour.

It will create a new demographic and urban areas extending along the east coast of Doha to Al Khor and Ras Laffan. The road will become the centre of the development and will encourage the population of Doha to move outside the historic city and to reconstruct the eastern areas of Qatar to Al Khor, developing Lusail as an ideal city to live in.

The project will open the door for more investment in business and real estate sectors and increase the agricultural activities. Future infrastructure projects in telecommunications, water drainage and sewage treatment sectors will be also implemented.