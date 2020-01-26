The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has held an extensive internal meeting to review its corporate strategy performance and achievements for the year 2019.

The meeting also discussed methods to further develop and improve the functions of the organisation.

The meeting was open to employees and organised to review the corporate strategy performance of the departments in accordance with Ashghal’s corporate strategy 2018-2022, and the extent to which all employees achieved the targeted objectives during the past year.

It was attended by Ashghal president Dr Saad bin Ahmed al-Muhannadi, affairs directors, departmental managers, and a large number of officials and employees.

Each department presented its achievements against the strategic goals and discussed ways to further enhance performance.

Dr al-Muhannadi said in his closing remarks: “We must continue to implement the corporate transformation plan for Ashghal, aimed at developing our organisational capabilities from project delivery to asset management, moving forward on our road to excellence and achieving a leading, world-class organisation.”

Ashghal launched the corporate strategy for 2018-22 period to implement the new vision, “excellence in delivering and managing efficient sustainable infrastructure”, in line with the second national development strategy for Qatar (2018-2022).

Since then, the corporate strategy performance is reviewed every three months to check the major achievements, discuss challenges, find solutions, and develop plans for continuous improvement of the business process.

Source:gulf-times.com