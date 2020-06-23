The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) represented by the Drainage Networks Operation and Maintenance Department, participated in a webinar titled ‘Water Treatment in the GCC Countries under Covid-19’.

The event highlighted the water treatment challenges in light of the ongoing pandemic, and its impact on the drainage sector.

The General Secretariat of Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) organised the webinar on June 21. Engineer Khaled al-Obaidli, manager of Ashghal’s Drainage Networks Operation and Maintenance Department and engineer Mohamed al-Mahfouz from the Treatment Plants Section attended the webinar. Engineer al-Mahfouz discussed the role of Ashghal in addressing and controlling the spread of Covid-19 and the procedures followed to ensure the continuity of drainage projects and services in Qatar, in addition to the preventive measures taken by Ashghal to protect its workforce.

Ashghal representatives also shared the operational performance of the main treatment plants and the additional precautions taken by the authority to ensure the quality of treated water using the latest advanced technologies and various sterilisation methods including ultra-filtering systems and ultraviolet radiation. Ashghal also presented its plan to ensure continuity of supply chain and provision of basic materials for the operation and maintenance of assets, in addition to procedures for the return to normalcy at various stages.