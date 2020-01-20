As part of the ongoing ‘Qatar Beautification and Our Kids Planting Trees’ campaign to plant a million trees, a group of Al Khor Model School students, Nakilat Company employees and their families joined hands with the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) to plant saplings at Al Khor Road development project.

The Supervisory Committee of Beautification of Roads and Public Places in Qatar is implementing the campaign, which will continue until the end of 2021. The committee works under the Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME), in co-ordination with several ministries and other entities such as the Ministry of Transport and Communications, Ministry of Culture and Sports, Qatar Museums Authority, Qatar Railway Company, Private Engineering Bureau among others.

This committee is responsible for five major tasks including the construction of central public parks, provision of dedicated lanes for pedestrians and bicycles, development of the Doha Corniche, development of Central Doha and increasing afforestation and greenery areas.

Engineer Yousef al-Emadi, director of Projects Affairs, Ashghal; Rashid Hamad al-Marri, chief administration officer at Nakilat and Khalid Ahmad al-Sandi, head of projects section in the Public Parks Department in the Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME) and Abdullah Mgalad al-Muraikhi, member of the Central Municipal Council (CMC, Constituency 25) attended the event.

During the event, engineer Sara Kafoud gave a brief explanation of the roles of the Supervisory Committee of Beautification of Roads and Public Places in Qatar and on the tree planting works on Al Khor Road Development Project.

Al-Emadi said Ashghal is implementing many initiatives for the sustainability of projects and environmental preservation green buildings and using wastes for road projects and treated sewage water for irrigation in addition to awareness campaigns. He thanked Nakilat, MME and the Public Parks Department for there contribution.

Al-Marri said that this activity is an excellent way to support the Ministry and Ashghal efforts in creating a safe and healthy environment for citizens and residents in Qatar with the participation of 40 Nakilat employees and there families.

Al-Sandi said the Public Parks Department has implemented many initiatives that are aimed at raising the community’s awareness about the importance of increasing green areas and planting trees.

Al-Muraikhi stated that he strives continuously to improve his constituency and develop it in various fields in order to make it a place where citizens and residents feel calm.

The 33km long Al Khor road built by Ashghal as part of the expressway programme serves more than 20 residential areas. The road is directly connected to major roads such as Tarfa Road, Al Majd Road and Qatar University Street. Al Khor Road offers direct links to Al Bait Stadium and Lusail Stadium, as well as a railway track (Qatar Rail) along the road. The beautification project here includes landscaping of 3.5mn sq m with more than 30,000 trees and street furnishing. The project also offers 33km of pedestrian and bicycle paths as well as a 33km cycle path.

The supervisory committee’s work will enhance sustainability through minimising environmental pollution and reducing the emission of CO2 through minimised consumption and conservation of energy resources. It focuses on the provision of more public transport options aiming at reduced use of private cars and improved lifestyle through clean and safe transportation.

The project also works for ensuring a healthy environment within residential neighbourhoods and places of public gathering through increased afforestation and landscaping, which will greatly help in reducing the temperature in cities.

