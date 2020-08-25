Ashghal signs MoU with Qatar Cyclists Centre of Ministry of Culture and Sports regarding fast cyclin

The Supervisory Committee of Beautification of Roads and Public Places in Qatar at the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Qatar Cyclists Center of the Ministry of Culture and Sports regarding fast cycling track.

The ceremony was attended by Eng. Yousef al-Emadi, director of Projects Affairs at Ashghal, Dr. Abdulaziz Jaham al-Kuwari, president of Qatar Cyclists, Eng. Mohamed Arqoub al-Khaldi, chairman of the Supervisory Committee of Beautification of Roads and Public Places, Abdel Fattah Al- Saadi, member of Board of Directors, Mr. Abdulla al- Hammadi, Member of Qatar Cyclists Center, Mr. Ali Bin Towar al -Kuwari, Media Committee In-charge.



