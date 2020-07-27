The Public Works Authority / Ashghal / has started implementing works to develop the Fourth Ring Road, with the aim of improving traffic traffic on the main intersections it includes, and providing free traffic by increasing the number of tracks on each of the Freej Al-Ali intersection / known as Tadamun intersection / Nuaija intersection and providing free traffic On the intersection known as the Lulu Junction, which will enhance the carrying capacity of the intersections and reduce traffic congestion in the area well.

The improvement works that will be implemented within the project also include developing rainwater drainage networks to raise the efficiency of rainwater drainage in the region, by establishing a rainwater drainage tunnel with a total length of about 3.5 km.

As well as the implementation of a joint pedestrian and bicycle path on both sides of the Fourth Ring Road along a length of about four and a half kilometers, in addition to afforestation work throughout the project.

And on the intersection of Freej Al-Ali / known as the solidarity intersection / a tunnel will be created with three tracks in each direction to provide free traffic while improving the intersection of surface light signals, by increasing the number of tracks from three to four in each direction at the intersection with Al-Montazah Street, which will work on Significantly increasing the carrying capacity of the intersection and providing traffic flow.

As for the Nuaija intersection, it will be improved by increasing the number of tracks on the fourth ring road to four tracks in each direction, thus increasing the carrying capacity of the intersection.

As for the intersection known as the Lulu intersection, the intersection of the traffic lights will be improved, by allowing free passage of traffic coming from the intersection of the airport road, towards the intersection of Freej Al-Ali along the fourth ring road, while maintaining the traffic light in the other direction.

In this regard, Engineer Bader Darwish, Director of Highway Projects Management in Ashghal, commented that the improvement works that have been started on the fourth ring road, come as part of the broader plan that aims to achieve an advanced highway network linking all regions with each other.

He added that the improvement works, in particular the creation of a new tunnel with three tracks in each direction on the intersection of Fereej Al Ali / known as the solidarity intersection / would enhance traffic flow very well on this intersection known as traffic density on it.