The Public Works Authority “Ashghal” announced that it will hold a forum to support local factories next September, with the participation of international and local “Ashghal” contractors implementing various projects, in addition to eligible local factories, as part of its efforts to support the national product through the projects it implements.

The forum provides an important opportunity for qualified and new Qatari factories to get acquainted with the authority’s new projects and their needs of various materials in order to encourage Qatari manufacturers, and to provide avenues for them to actively participate in the projects they implement in the areas of developing roads, infrastructure, buildings, sewage networks and treatment plants, highway projects and beautification.

It also provides an overview of Ashghal’s initiatives in the field of supporting local products and Qatari manufacturers. It also provides a comprehensive overview of locally manufactured materials that will be relied upon to implement the Authority’s new projects, as well as the quantities required to be supplied from these materials, which include poles, road lighting lamps, and drainage pipes. And precast manholes, bitumen, diesel, traffic signboards, thermal waterproofing materials, traffic safety materials and others.

Last July, the Public Works Authority signed nine new construction contracts for road and infrastructure development projects in citizens’ lands with Qatari companies, with a total value estimated at about 3.6 billion riyals, in order to serve 5,111 housing plots in different regions across the country.