A Doha Criminal Court has sentenced an Asian man to five years in jail and subsequent deportation for attempts to smuggle contraband drugs while entering the country through Hamad International Airport.

Local Arabic daily Arrayh has reported that the file of the case show that the defendant was coming to Doha from an Asian country. Upon a search and screening by the customs officers something strange was seen inside his intestines, so he was taken to Al Wakra Hospital for further examination in the presence of the officials concerned.

Eventually 66 capsules containing amphetamine were taken out of him besides some heroin capsules, all totalling 474.7gm. The tests showed that he had consumed some quantity of the illicit drug hashish.

Upon interrogating the defendant said that he was given the drugs by another man in his country, whom he did not identify, in exchange for a sum of money. He swallowed the capsules three hours before he boarded the aircraft.

The case file showed also that he was coming to Qatar on a one month visit visa. The court established his guilt and ordered him to pay a fine of QR300,000 besides the five years jail term and the subsequent deportation in addition to confiscating the seized substances.