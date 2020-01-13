Aspire Academy welcomed a high-ranking delegation from Bulgaria led by Minister of Education and Science Krasimir Georgiev Valchev on Sunday.

During the visit, Aspire Academy’s management and the delegation discussed potential future collaborations.

The guests from Southeast Europe were welcomed by Aspire Academy’s Deputy Director-General Ali Salem Afifa, who gave them a brief overview about the philosophy and the achievements of Qatar’s national sports academy. These talks were attended by Badr al Hay, director of Education and Student Affairs, Markus Egger, director of Sport and Strategy, and Aspire’s School Principal Jassem al Jaber.

The meeting focused on different approaches to support the development of talented young athletes.

Nikolay Kirilov Izov, president of the National Sports Academy in Bulgaria, gave an insight into the pathway for developing athletes in Bulgaria.

“It is always very interesting for us to welcome these kinds of delegations because the exchange of knowledge and getting to know different approaches in the area of education, sports development and sport science is very important to stay up-to-date,” Afifa said.

“The process the Aspire Academy has established to select potential athletes out of a very small talent pool and to develop them to reach the peak of their potential is truly impressive. This is something that we could also apply in our country,” said Bulgarian Minister Valchev.

The Bulgarian delegation included Veselina Dimitrova Ganeva, director of the International Cooperation Directorate in the Ministry of Education and Science; Victor Borissov Zlatkov, president of the Sofia Medical University; Anastas Georgiev Gerdjikov, president of the Sofia State University ‘St. Kliment Ohridski’; Ivan Mladenov Kralov, president of the Sofia Technical University, and Stoyan Gueorgiev Dentchev, chairman of the General Assembly of the University on Librarian Studies and Information Technologies and director of the Institute on Information and Security.

Source:qatar-tribune.com