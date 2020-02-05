The Aspire Zone Foundation (AZF) and its member organisations – Aspire Academy, Aspetar and Aspire Logistics – will organise more than 20 unique events for all members of the community to mark National Sport Day (NSD) on February 11, it was announced.

The AZF will also host more than 18 entities participating in the NSD celebrations, offering something for people of all ages and level of fitness.

“Our plans for this year’s NSD are progressing well, and the teams at our member organisations have been busily working for some time now. Together, they have drawn on the collective experience and sporting capabilities to develop another fantastic and varied programme,” the AZF’s NSD organising committee chairman Nasser Abdulla al-Hajri said in a statement.

“In designing our NSD programme of activities, the AZF focuses on activities that both promote physical activity as part of a healthy lifestyle, and emphasise the importance of exercise in daily life,” he said. “This is in line with the AZF’s efforts to promote healthy lifestyles among people of all ages across the country, helping Qatar realise the Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Some of the new activities this year include “Run&Bike”, obstacle-course race, and foot-volleyball.

These activities showcase the unique AZF trilogy, which brings together Aspire Academy, Aspetar and Aspire Logistics.

There will be several activities which are based on sports science, organised by a team from Aspire Academy such as foot-volleyball, yoga exercises, and multiple sports skills.

“Run&Bike” is a new activity presented by the Aspetar’s team for the first time, while Aspire Logistics team organises many community events, especially the obstacle-course race for children and teenagers, fitness relay for adults, wall climbing, and many others.

All these events are open to all members of civil society.

For “Run&Bike”, participants can form a team of two: a runner and a biker, each cycle and run every 2km to finish around 4km together.

It will start at 10am in an area between the Torch Hotel and Khalifa International Stadium.

The Fun Run, one of the most popular events in the AZF’s NSD programme in previous years, is back by popular demand and will be open to all members of the community, including men, women, families, children and persons with special needs.

This event will include a 2km course around Aspire Zone, which will enable participants to experience the AZF’s various venues and facilities while getting fit and having fun.

Registration is open to all at the AZF’s website.

The race will start at 8am in the area between Khalifa International Stadium and the Torch Hotel.

NSD events at the AZF will also witness activities dedicated to women and girls only in an atmosphere of complete privacy, which will include badminton and basketball in the Multi-purpose Hall (2) at Aspire Dome from 10:30am to 3pm.

Aspire Dome will host a variety of activities for families and friends, including running, hammer throwing, and plyometric challenges.

Dome activities typically attract up to 2,500 people with its diverse and rewarding set of challenges for all ages, which involve increasing endurance, strength and flexibility.

In addition, Aspire’s Sports Science and Football Performance department is organising several football-related activities, including shooting, dribbling, fitness challenge, football matches and more.

These activities are suitable for all age groups and fitness levels.

The Dome will also witness a range of fun sports activities and challenges for all family members, including basketball and challenging barriers, as well as events for children aged under 10 years, such as children’s gymnastics, wall climbing and other challenging activities by the Multi Sports Development Programme.

Early risers will be able to take part in the AZF’S NSD activities earlier in the day, as the open-round-the-clock Aspire Park will be open for walking until the first round of activities begins.

The 2020 edition of NSD at AZF comes in partnership with Qatar Development Bank, Qatar Gas, Sports Corner, KidZania, Aspire Active, and Saleh Hamad Al Mana Company (Nissan).

