US President Donald Trump abruptly cut short the daily press conference on the developments of the emerging corona virus (Covid-19) crisis and his administration’s efforts to contain the epidemic, at the request of the security services.

Al-Hurra TV reported that President Trump was escorted by members of the Secret Service, out of the daily White House briefing room suddenly.

Minutes later, Trump returned to the press conference, announcing that there had been shooting near the White House and one person was wounded in the accident, but he added, “We still do not know exactly what happened.”

Before Trump interrupts his press conference, he said that he may temporarily prevent Americans from returning to the United States if they are suspected of being infected with the Corona virus.