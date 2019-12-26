QNA/Doha

The General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs yesterday announced the achievements of endowment banks in the service of civil society institutions for the year 2019.

HE the Director General of the General Directorate of Endowments Sheikh Dr Khaled bin Mohamed bin Ghanem al-Thani said during the press conference held yesterday that thanks to endowers and fruitful co-operation with government and community agencies, the endowment was able during the last period to realise the slogan launched three years ago “Endowment is a community partnership.”

HE Sheikh Dr Khaled bin Mohamed bin Ghanem al-Thani emphasised that the six endowment banks, which cover community affairs, were able to have an effective role and tangible impact in the various sectors and groups of society, such as education, health, family, in addition to Islamic affairs.

He explained that with regard to the achievements of the Waqf bank for healthcare for the year 2019, which is the endowment bank concerned with caring for patients in need and providing them with appropriate health services, there were several achievements that included more than 13,000 dialysis operations, in addition to supporting the National Programme for Health-Promoting Schools and the organ transplant support project, which benefited about 72 people, as well as supporting centres for people with disabilities, which benefited 425 people.

Regarding the achievements of the Waqf bank for scientific and cultural development for the current year, which is a Waqf bank concerned with supporting various practical and cultural fields, he reviewed the efforts of the General Directorate of Endowments in this sector, saying that it included offering university scholarships to 40 students and educational grants for people with disabilities for about 32 people from 11 nationalities and providing education for 204 students of the Religious Institute of 37 nationalities, in addition to providing education for 430 students from 18 nationalities at Ihsan School.

HE Sheikh Dr Khaled bin Mohamed bin Ghanem al-Thani pointed out that, with regard to the achievements of the Waqf bank for the care of the family and childhood, the endowment provided housing for about 37 families in partnership with General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority, as well as presenting a programme for the rehabilitation of those who are getting married, which benefited 140 people, and the provided about 3,500 gifts for children while performing the Eid prayer.

Regarding the achievements of Waqf bank for serving the mosques for the current year, he stated that about 60 mosques were built, as well as the maintenance and expansion of about 26 other mosques and air conditioning services for 56 mosques were carried out.

He pointed out that with regard to the endowment investment projects, there are several projects that have been completed, such as the project of building 10 villas in Hazm Al Markhiya, a project of building a residential complex in Al Sadd area, adding that there are 5 projects that are under completion. These include 3 residential complexes and about 24 villas. There are also 20 projects which are under design and in the process of obtaining licences.

Source:gulf-times.com