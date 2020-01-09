Aspire Zone Foundation (AZF) and Truxtun Capital yesterday announced the details of the Qatar Esports Wega Global Games Grand Ceremony, to be held at Khalifa International Stadium at 8pm on January 16 to launch the long-term partnership signed on March 24, 2019.

Hosted by AZF and organised by fintech company Truxtun Capital, the Qatar Esports Wega Global Games invite fans and players to its official Global Games Grand Ceremony “to celebrate Esports, live the passion of gaming, share an epic digital experience and witness and feel cutting-edge technology in an immersive visual journey” launching the Qatar Esports Wega Global Games’ 2020, 2021 and 2022 editions, Aspire Zone Foundation has said in a press statement.

The alliance between AZF and Truxtun will offer 2.3bn gamers players across the world the chance to meet, share and compete, the statement notes. For this first edition, the Global Games are a “unique multi-game competition” featuring CSGO, DOTA2, Street Fighter V and eFootball PES series. The programme includes four big moments: the Grand Ceremony Doha at Khalifa International Stadium on January 16, the Wega Champions in March 2020, followed by a worldwide online competition starting September, the Qatar Esports Wega Global Games, and the Global Games Great Final in December.

The Wega Champions in March, open to Middle Eastern players to compete and celebrate Esports, will take place at the state-of-the-art facilities of Aspire Zone. The best players/teams will be entitled to a range of prizes, including cash ones, Esports personal coach sessions until December, and being a guest honour of the Global Games Great Final in December.

The Global Games worldwide online competition allows the best gamers/teams to qualify for the Great Final in Doha.

Mohamed Mubarak Alkuwari, chief of Marketing at AZF, said: “On this occasion, I would like to emphasise that collaborating with Truxton Capital in this championship underpins our approach at Aspire Zone Foundation as we seek to expand the scope of our business in the field of sports entertainment – ‘sportainment’, especially after achieving great success in the world of professional sports, talent development, sports science and technology, and sports medicine.

“We hope this tournament will be an additional platform through which we highlight Qatar’s capabilities in organising international events, especially that the Egames industry is currently one of the most promising industries that achieve an annual growth of up to 40%, attracting many groups and formal federations, as Egames are being established in many countries now.”

Patrick Moynier, president of Truxtun Capital, added: “As a fintech company providing an innovative digital financial platform, it was a strategic decision to invest in a market expecting 6bn players in the next 10 years. Looking ahead to the next FIFA World Cup, when all eyes will be on Doha, our technology and services will significantly enhance the entire player experience and transform fundamentally the Esports economic model.