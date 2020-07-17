The Ministry of Education and Higher Education on Thursday announced that students of both government and private schools can return to classrooms when the academic year 2020-2021 begins on September 1.

School staff will resume work by August 19 while students will start classes on September 1, the Ministry said in an announcement on its website.

“Attendance is mandatory for staff and students,” the notification said.

Referring to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19), the Ministry affirmed that it was working closely with schools’ administrations to put in place the necessary plans and procedures to ensure the safety of staff and students.

“All schools are required to fully comply with the precautionary measures to maintain safe environments for all parties involved in the educational process,” the Ministry said.

Qatar has put in place very strong and effective measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country and has announced a four-phased plan to resume activities that have been suspended as part of battling the virus.

The fourth phase of the gradual lifting of restrictions begins on September 1.

The authorities have been strictly enforcing and encouraging preventive measures like wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing and frequent washing of hands or using sanitisers to keep the hands virus-free.

Meanwhile, in preparation of opening the nurseries and childcare facilities in Phase 3 of the gradual lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, which begins on August 1, the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs (MADLSA) has announced a host of guidelines to ensure the safety of children.

Accordingly, the MADLSA has prepared the guidelines for owners and management of nurseries, workers, teachers, parents, children and those accompanying them.