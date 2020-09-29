Certainly, His Excellency Dr. Khalid bin Muhammad Al-Attiyah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, was referring to his statements to Al-Jazeera about the blockade countries ’planning to invade Qatar, that Bahrain will take over the mission of the invasion, so that former Bahraini Foreign Minister Khaled bin Ahmed is terrified in this way The corridors of the Al Hukm Palace in Manama.

Bahrain, which used to involve itself in the region’s conflicts and repeat its statements, only to get rid of the “Ritot” complex, until it went to express its opinion about what is happening in the Eastern Mediterranean, is now alone on behalf of the blockading countries to respond to the statements of the Minister of State for Defense Affairs.

Khalid bin Ahmed, the diplomatic advisor to the King of Bahrain and the former foreign minister – wonders in his official account on Twitter – “Shouldn’t the Secretary General of the Cooperation Council seek to put an end to this recurring lying and delirium?”, Referring to the Qatari minister’s statements … to bring himself and his country a wide mockery, considering The response came from those who could not professionally arrange a military graduation ceremony and not invade a country of the size, power and influence of Qatar in the world!

But the tweet of the current advisor opened the wound to the Qataris and the Gulf people about what the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council should do, as the question of Khalid bin Ahmed brought to mind what his current successor, Abdul Latif Al-Zayani, had done in terms of disregard for the Gulf crisis and silence about all the lies and delirium that the blockading countries launched towards Qatar And proved by conclusive evidence that it is a systematic campaign to demonize Doha, from the penetration of the Qatar News Agency and the false accusations of terrorism, whose allegations were refuted by the friends of Qatar from the United States of America and Europe and repeated their thanks and praise of Qatar and its role in resolving conflicts and defeating terrorism .. Nevertheless, Al-Zayani deafened his ears on everything directed towards Doha. Of abuse.

Much had been required of the former Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council since 2017, and their lies are limitless. Those who responded to Bin Ahmed’s tweet himself said that His Excellency the Minister of State for Defense Affairs said that Qatar has intelligence information about the invasion plot that it reserves to reveal, but he gave examples What His Highness the Emir of Kuwait, the US President and the former German Foreign Minister said, symbols that contributed to the course of events in the Gulf crisis, and of course what they said is not a delusion.

Perhaps the biggest evidence that the one who is delirious and lies is the Bahraini official, the silence of the real countries and the main players in the plan to invade Qatar – not just a retweet – according to what the Qatari minister said, as it is difficult to deny or undermine a scheme that did not come from the officials’s words only, but was confirmed American and Western media, citing officials familiar with the crisis.

In light of the official silence of the UAE and its fear, as usual, of confrontation after the plot and the implication of other planners, the advisor to the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Abdul Khaleq Abdullah, tried to deny what the Qatari minister said, but at the same time he confirmed it and his objection was only on the timing of the talk about the invasion and said in a local Emirati dialect: “Pardon your Excellency. The minister, this is not the time for Hathriban. ”The most Emirati plot cannot be denied, nor can the Emiratis or the Arab world be confronted with it, because it is a blood plot.

The most important thing that came in the invasion plan, of

course also, was not His Excellency Dr. Khaled bin Muhammad Al-Attiyah who invented the plan to invade Qatar, as His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, revealed during the joint press conference he held with US President Donald Trump, at the White House in September 7, 2017, about the success of Kuwaiti mediation in stopping “military intervention”, where His Highness said: “The crisis in the Gulf is complicated, but the most important thing is that we succeeded in stopping any military action.”

In a serious report, the American Foreign Policy magazine revealed last August that US President Donald Trump received a call from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz on June 6, 2017, which included a proposal to invade the State of Qatar, a request that President Trump “strongly rejected”.

The American refusal was followed – according to the magazine – an American proposal to activate the mediation led by His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, in order to solve the Gulf crisis within the borders of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

What was revealed by the American magazine brings to mind what was revealed by the American website “The Intercept” in August 2018 of the details of the frustration of former US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, a Saudi-Emirati plot to invade Qatar, during the first weeks of the Gulf crisis, which was orchestrated by the two countries, in which Bahrain and Egypt also participated.

The American website indicated that Saudi Arabia and the UAE were planning to invade Qatar militarily in the summer of 2017, but the efforts of the then US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson dissuaded the two countries from implementing their plan, which may be one of the main reasons for Tillerson’s dismissal from his post at a later time.

The website stated at the time, citing intelligence sources and the US State Department, that Tillerson intervened to stop a secret Saudi-Emirati plot to invade Qatar militarily, in June 2017.

In an interview with the “Zero Distance” program broadcast by “Al-Jazeera” channel yesterday, His Excellency Dr. Khaled Al-Attiyah confirmed that the blockading countries planned to invade Qatar, not just to blockade it, indicating that all the intelligence information proves that there was planning for the invasion in two phases, namely: the siege phase and the impact phase On the Qatari street … and the second stage, which is the invasion.

The blockading countries remained silent about all these clear reports and statements.