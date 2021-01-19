“Baladna Park” welcomes its visitors with new activities

Doha – Al-Raya:

Baladna Park opened a package of new activities, with the aim of providing distinctive entertainment for all family members, after the announcement of the gradual lifting of restrictions imposed due to the Corona pandemic.

He revealed the opening of the Ninja Warrior activity for children, through which children can enjoy the best times.

It also added an entertainment activity to collect the largest possible number of precious stones, by searching for them in water and sand, with the participation of children and their parents, and allows them to keep these stones.

The park includes multi-wheeled bicycles, which have different capacities from two to 3 and 4 seats, and it also provides its visitors with horse riding, inflatable boats in the lake in the middle of the park, and car racing.

The park is interested in agricultural education activities. Through the “unique nursery”, where young people can plant plants and flowers under the supervision of specialists from the park to ensure an enjoyable educational experience.

It also offers activities for adults as well, such as “rope sports, swinging ropes, climbing walls, archery and many more.”

Mr. Ali Kazma, CEO of “Aura Lifestyle”, confirmed that Baladna Park is a family entertainment destination that aims to provide all that is unique and rare for its visitors.

Kazma pointed out that Baladna Park is considered a natural art painting, where green spaces and trees allow its visitors to enjoy nature away from the city noise and the pressures of work and routine life.

The festive atmosphere prevails in the park; As there are various activities and activities suitable for all age groups, places are designated for children equipped with all special entertainment, from the adventure area to the children’s play area, and even the zoo. Where children can interact and feed the animals.

The park is open to visitors on weekends starting Thursday from 12 noon to 8 pm, Friday from 12 noon to 8 pm, and Saturday from 10 am to 8 pm; It will be open every day of the week from 10 am to 7 pm.