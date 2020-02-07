Top dogs

The latest edition of our flagship magazine – Banking Technology – is out now, packed with news, analysis and insights, case studies, research and expert commentary.

A note from our editor, Sharon Kimathi:

A new year ushers in new ideas, resolutions and opportunities for celebrating our successes of yesteryear, while ruminating on the challenges to better ourselves. With that in mind, I’d like to present our debut of the Banking Technology Awards Supplement.

Here, we take a moment to showcase some of our highlights from our bedazzled evening – commending banking and fintech’s best projects and experts of 2019.

We sat down with Sal Cucchiara, chief information officer and head of technology for wealth management at Morgan Stanley, to unpack its three wins at the awards for the Best Use of IT in Treasury and Capital Markets, Best Digital Initiative and the Best Leadership, celebrating the transformative vision of executive director Melanie Dorn.

We also spoke to Anna Loevskaya, managing director of Sberbank of Russia, who won two awards for Top Digital Innovation and Best Use of IT In Corporate Banking, in addition to senior executives at Jibun Bank and New Day for their success stories.

Away from the glitz and glamour of award ceremonies last year, we look back at the trends and developments of 2019 in anticipation of what the new decade has in store.

Chris Ward, principal consultant at Mapa Research (part of Informa Financial Intelligence) dissects the trend of British and European fintech companies and neo-banks gaining a foothold in the US: Monzo, Revolut, N26 and other European challengers moved their services across the Atlantic Ocean in 2019.

We also take a moment to reflect on our top challenger banks of 2019, which was a record year for fundraising across the neobank space, from NuBank, Chime and N26 to OakNorth, Monzo and more.

Although 2019 had its successes for banking in terms of fundraising and firms consolidating via mergers and acquisitions with Big Tech, it also faced a lot of challenges such as data breaches and outages. We look back at the top seven banking outages, from LSE’s technical glitch that delayed opening trading for the FTSE 100 and 250 indices by almost two hours in the summer, to NatWest facing a string of complaints from customers for its various outages throughout the year.

Finally, from ruminating on banking highs and lows in 2019, to exploring upcoming digital spaces across the world that might really shine this year, as FinTech Futures flies to Japan to examine its efforts in turning Tokyo into the number one financial and fintech hub in Asia.

The February edition of Banking Technology features:

BANKING TECHNOLOGY AWARDS SUPPLEMENT

A golden celebration of excellence and innovation

Cover story

The top ten challengers of 2019 by valuation and funding.

Editor’s choice

Japan is ready to open its doors to international fintech.

2019 review

The top seven banking outages in the second half of 2019.

Analysis

Mergers and acquisitions in the fintech space.

Thought leadership

UK and European fintechs are seeking a foothold in the US financial services market.

Insight

Why data security should be more than a tickbox exercise.

Through a Gen Z lens

Data: How much is too much?

I’m just saying…

The problem with better banking…

Food for thought

Living in the not knowing.

Ask the expert

Practical, free advice on how to grow your business.

And not to forget the Regulars of course:

News – the good, the bad and the ugly.

Appointments – the movers and the shakers.

Industry events – mark your calendars!

