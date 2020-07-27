Barbershops and beauty centres will be allowed to resume their operations in Phase 3 of the gradual lifting of Covid-19 restrictions provided pre-approval is obtained by them in this regard, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has said.

This is in line with the previous decisions and measures taken by Qatar to preserve the health and safety of citizens and residents, and to limit the spread of Covid-19, the ministry said in a notification yesterday.

The decision comes into effect tomorrow and may be subject to amendments and updates according to the latest developments in this regard. Any violation of this decision will subject perpetrators to legal accountability and procedures, the MoCI has stressed. The conditions to obtain prior approval from the MoCI are as follows:

n To examine all employees and workers, and to submit certificates confirming that staff members are free from Covid-19.

n To download the pre-approval application form for resuming the operations of barbershops and beauty centres via the link: https://bit.ly/2WXhSQx.

n To fill out the required data and attach certificates that confirm the medical test results.

n To submit the application at any service centre of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The application will be reviewed immediately, and approval will be granted after ensuring that all the required conditions are met, particularly medical certificates confirming that staff members at barbershops and beauty centres are free from Covid-19, the notification states.

This is in addition to the outlet’s manager signing an undertaking to implement the precautionary and preventive measures outlined by the relevant authorities.

According to the decision, barbershops and beauty centres must comply with the precautionary and preventive measures outlined by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs (MADLSA), and shall implement the following guidelines:

n Not to exceed the occupancy rate specified during the current period. The rate should not exceed 30% of the total capacity of the barbershop or salon.

n To allow customers entry only after checking the colour code identifying the client’s health condition on the Ehteraz app.

n To check and measure the temperature of clients upon arrival, and to deny entry to individuals whose temperature exceeds 38C.

n To provide hand sanitisers and soap in all facilities of barbershops and beauty centres.

n To compel clients to pre-book, and to prohibit customer gatherings inside the salon.

n To require employees and clients to maintain a safe distance of no less than 2m from each other.

Barbershops and beauty centres are also required to adhere to the following conditions:

n All staff and employees in barbershops and beauty salons shall undergo regular coronavirus detection tests, according to the MoPH’s directives.

n To activate the Ehteraz app for all employees in barbershops and salons, isolate individuals who show symptoms of infection, and inform relevant authorities to take the necessary precautions and health measures.

n To require all employees and workers to wear medical masks for the duration of their time in the salon.

n To place safe distance stickers on the floors of barbershops and salons.

n To continuously sterilise the barbershops’ and salons’ tools and facilities, with a particular focus on door and escalator handles, payment devices, cosmetics and barbers’ chairs as well as equipment and tools used before and after the service is provided.

The MoCI has stressed the importance of complying with the circulars, decisions and directives related to Covid-19 prevention, including:

• Instructions for the gradual reopening plan and the timeline announced by the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management.

• Circulars and decisions issued by the MoCI.

• Instructions related to the responsibilities of employers to limit the spread of Covid-19, and directives for health and safety regulations issued by the MoPH.

• The policies set by the MADLSA on the precautionary measures to prevent and reduce the spread of the virus.

The MoCI has stressed that the success of each stage of the comprehensive plan for the gradual lifting of restrictions depends on the adherence of all individuals to the required preventive and precautionary measures.