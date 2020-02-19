Barwa Bank has announced the launch of its latest campaign on home financing. Qualified applicants will be receiving up to QR100,000 in cash when they apply for a home finance. The offer is valid until June 30.

The QR100,000 cash reward is applicable on a financing amount of QR2mn spread over a period of 15 years and QR50,000 cash reward when the financed amount is QR2mn over 10 years.

In other highlights of the promotion, the cash reward will be credited in a customer’s Thara’a account, while a credit card can also be issued against the amount.

Barwa Bank offers some of the most innovative features and competitively priced solutions on personal, vehicle, and home financing. For further details, visit www.barwabank.com/hf-cr or contact 8008555.

Source:gulf-times.com