The Bedaya Centre for Entrepreneurship and Career Development, a joint initiative by Qatar Development Bank (QDB) and Silatech, is celebrating Qatar National Day through four entrepreneurial projects that are part of the “Young Entrepreneur – Al Tajer Al Saghir” programme at the specially designed Souq Waqif area in Darb Al Saai.

This is the second consecutive year that Bedaya Centre is participating in such initiatives.

“Young Entrepreneur – Al Tajer Al Saghir” programme has been curated by the centre for entrepreneurs in the age group of 10-16 years.

It worked relentlessly to provide this platform to all young entrepreneurs who were willing to be part of this initiative by promoting this excellent opportunity on all of its social media channels and its website.

All the applicants were interviewed and screened and subsequently, four “Young Entrepreneurs” whose projects met all the requirements were selected. The selected candidates were chosen on the basis of owning their own business or managing family businesses owned by their parents.

The four selected projects that have been chosen this year are divided between food and

products sectors.

Through this participation, the “Young Entrepreneurs” will have a promising opportunity to promote their products, interact with the public closely, and gain many skills that will help them to develop and progress as well as facilitate in growth and continuity of their businesses.

Reema al-Khater, marketing manager, Bedaya Centre said, “We are delighted to take part in the Qatar National Day celebrations at Darb Al Saai for the second consecutive year. This year we are participating with “Young Entrepreneur – Al Tajer Al Saghir” programme that will be located in the Souq Waqif area.

“Our aim is to promote those entrepreneurial projects that are either owned or managed by individuals who are in the age group of 10-16 years and provide them with the right platform to practice their commercial activities and work to enhance their strengths and search for

weaknesses to improve it.

“By participating at the National Day celebrations, the entrepreneurs will undoubtedly benefit from direct interaction with the public which will give them skills and experience and help them to continue their business and motivate to innovate. “

“The main objective of our “Young Entrepreneur – Al Tajer Al Saghir” programme is to support these children, introduce them the proper way to deal with customers, and teach them how to track their inventory and calculate daily incomes, which enhances the skill of self-reliance and love of entrepreneurship, under the supervision of a specialised team from the Bedaya Centre,” she added.

