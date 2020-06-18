Beijing tightens outbound travel to contain new coronavirus outbreak

Beijing has raised the city’s emergency response level from three to two and imposed new travel restrictions after the Chinese capital reported more than 100 coronavirus cases in the past five days, according to state media reports.

The move comes as Beijing’s current coronavirus outbreak rose to 106 infections since Thursday, according to a report from Reuters.

The outbreak has been traced to the Xinfadi wholesale market which sells fruits, vegetables and meat in south Beijing’s Fengtai district, according to China’s National Health Commission.

Residents from “medium and high-risk areas” have been told that they should not leave Beijing, state media reported, citing Chen Bei, Beijing municipal government’s deputy secretary-general.

Those who do need to leave the city have to provide “negative nucleic acid test results no older than seven days”, added the report.

Shandong, Zhejiang, Sichuan, Liaoning, Heilongjiang, and Fujian provinces and Shanghai have introduced a “range of quarantine measures for travelers from Beijing,” added the report.

According to Reuters, Shanghai started to require travelers from medium-to-high risk Covid-19 areas in China to be quarantined for 14 days.

Beijing is also shutting down schools and recreational venues. All exhibitions, sporting events, and shows have been canceled, and tourist services to other provinces and overseas are suspended, state media reported.