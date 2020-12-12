Sources told beIN SPORTS that Qatar will host the African Super match, after a decision was made last month to play it in Cairo.

According to these sources, CAF and the Qatari Federation will discuss the date of the match that will bring together Egyptian Al-Ahly and the Moroccan Berkane Renaissance, and it is likely that the match will be played about a week before the start of the Club World Cup in Doha.

The decision to return the match to Qatar came at the request of the company sponsoring CAF competitions, which explained to the Executive Committee that it has contractual obligations regarding holding the match in Doha.

Al-Ahly won the CAF Champions League for the ninth time in its history after its victory in the final over its neighbor and long-time rival, Zamalek Club, at Cairo International Stadium, with two goals to one goal.

On the other hand, the Moroccan club, Nahdet Berkane, managed to win the CAF Cup for the first time in its history, after it beat the Egyptian Pyramids with a goal without a response in the final.

Doha hosted the African Super match starting in 2019, where Raja Casablanca won the cup at the expense of Tunisia’s Esperance Sports Club 2-1, then Qatar hosted this confrontation again in February 2020, so Zamalek managed to win the title in front of Esperance Sports 3-1.