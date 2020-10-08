Being a refugee in Lebanon: Beirut blast makes life harder for Syrian refugees

Today, there are one and a half million Syrian refugees living in Lebanon. The fallout from the Beirut explosion has made their lives even more challenging, while exacerbating the divide between them and the Lebanese. Some even say they’re being turned away at aid distribution sites. Others claim they failed to secure help to rebuild their damaged homes. To delve into this story, we’re joined by Yasmin Kayali. She’s a Syrian national and the co-founder of Basmeh and Zeitooneh, a refugee-led organisation in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, as Lebanon’s political, economic and humanitarian crises escalate, a growing number of people are boarding smugglers’ boats bound for Cyprus. Some 21 vessels have departed in two months alone, according to the UN. It’s a perilous journey across the Mediterranean, which for some has proven to be deadly. Our Beirut correspondents Linda Tamim and Zeina Antonios report.

Finally, over the recent decades, Kuwait has remained stable and straddled the region’s political and sectarian divides. For many, this was largely due to Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who died last week aged 91. We take a closer look at the implications of his passi