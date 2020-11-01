Hamad International Airport (HIA) has been named the “Best Airport for Passenger Experience” for the second consecutive year in a study by AirHelp, the world’s leading air passenger rights specialist. Qatar Airways, the national carrier of the State of Qatar has also been ranked as the number one airline for the second consecutive year.

The study ranked 72 airlines and 132 airports on punctuality, quality of service, dining and shopping experiences. It also included an extensive survey amongst thousands of people around the world to gather information on their customer service, queues, cleanliness, dining and shopping experiences at their local airports. AirHelp used the time performance statistics for each airport to calculate flight time arrivals.

Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer, Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International Airport stated, “It is a pleasure to receive this ranking from Air Help and to witness that HIA is recognized by our passengers and partners. HIA will continue to raise the bar and introduce innovations in the passenger experience to provide travelers with exceptional services. We dedicate this success to our strong customer-centric vision and our employees for the hard work and commitment that helps HIA stand out on the global spectrum.”

Henrik Zillmer, AirHelp’s CEO and co-founder added, “Air Help analyzed 132 airports and found that customers enjoyed the best experience at Hamad International Airport. All airports were rated based on on on-time performance (60% of the score) and service quality (20%), and food and shopping options (20%). HIA is also ranked as one of the top airports in the world for on-time performance (8.3 out of 10), while air passengers are very pleased with the service quality (8.5) and food and shopping available there (8.5) and consider it among the best found at airports around the world. On behalf of Air Help, I commend Hamad International Airport for consistently offering travelers a superior experience.”

HIA is home to Qatar Duty-Free (QDF), an award-winning shopping emporium, composed of more than 90 shops, 30 cafes, and restaurants spread out over 40,000 square meters of combined retail, food, and beverage facilities. HIA’s passenger terminal complex also boasts 12 lounges across the terminal and an airport hotel, featuring a Vitality Well-being & Fitness Centre, responding to the diverse needs of the modern traveler. These facilities shape the travel experience for passengers, by providing a smooth and hassle-free experience through world-star customer services and facilities.

AirHelp is the world’s leading air passenger rights specialist that helps travelers get the compensation they deserve, following a disrupted flight. It operates in over 30 countries and has helped more than 10 million travelers in the past 6 years.

Recently, HIA ranked 2nd best airports in the world for On-Time Performance (OTP) in OAG’s Punctuality League report. HIA has also retained its top position as the best airport in the Middle East for the fifth consecutive year and ranked as the fourth-best airport in the world at the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2019. HIA’s fast-paced growth journey recently reached its 5-year anniversary in May 2019.

For more information, please visit: https://www.airhelp.com/en/airhelp-score/airport-ranking/

