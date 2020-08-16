Suspension, freezing, or is this one of Abu Dhabi’s ruses returning? Two contradictory statements, one of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed and the other for Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates. Denial and denial.

The issue is that the UAE announces full normalization with Israel, so Bin Zayed tweets and says normalization in exchange for stopping Israel’s annexation of the Palestinian territories .. Bin Zayed said in a tweet on his official Twitter account, stating: “In my phone call today with the US President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, It was agreed to stop Israel’s annexation of the Palestinian lands, and the UAE and Israel also agreed to lay down a roadmap towards launching joint cooperation and reaching bilateral relations.

While bin Zayed says to stop Fargash, he says freeze !! Gargash also said it in a tweet on his official account on Twitter, in which he stated: “A historic call by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan this evening with the American President and the Israeli Prime Minister.

And between the suspension and the freeze, it seems that the Palestinian issue has turned into a game in the hands of bin Zayed to negotiate it with illusion and reap the gains to put the Palestinians and their cause a cover for his ambitions and influence, and here the Palestinian Authority expresses in a statement today its refusal to barter the suspension of illegal annexation for Emirati normalization, and to use the Palestinian issue as a cover for this purpose.

The scene of the long war ends with reconciliation and normalization !!

The strange thing is that the Emirati statements about the peace agreement announced today between the United Arab Emirates and the Israeli occupation government painted an imaginary scene and the two parties were in a raging conflict that spanned for many years and claimed thousands of martyrs and dead victims and ended today with a friendly peace agreement and rosy doves after the world entered to reform Between the litigants (UAE – Israel).

However, the truth is completely different from what Abu Dhabi’s statements tried to show, as the relations between the two sides were developing horizontally and vertically, and history testifies to their escalation and growth behind the scenes of information despite attempts to conceal the common-law marriage between them.

In late October 2018, the former Israeli Minister of Communications, Ayoub Kara, attended the communications conference held in Dubai, where he delivered a speech there in which he thanked the ruler of Abu Dhabi and the Emirati leadership and praised their efforts in developing relations between the two parties.

While the American Wall Street Journal said in August 2019 that Israel and the UAE had held two secret meetings, arranged by the United States, to coordinate efforts to confront Iran. The American newspaper mentioned that the US special envoy to Iran, Brian Hook, coordinated the two meetings between the UAE and Israel, and that the first meeting was held last spring, while the second was held recently.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that the UAE concluded a huge deal worth $ 3 billion with Israel, providing the latter with advanced intelligence capabilities, including two modern spy planes.

In addition to what was revealed by the Israeli newspaper “Haaretz” that an Emirati security company is attracting former Israeli intelligence officers to work for it with astronomical salaries of up to one million dollars annually, and added that the investigations revealed that the “DarkMatter” company works for the Emirati intelligence in pursuing Western journalists and human rights activists.

Not to mention what was published by the Emirati ambassador to Washington, Yusef Al-Otaiba, in the Israeli newspaper Yediot Aharonot, in which he reviewed the Abu Dhabi government’s vision of what he described as intimate relations with Israel. He pointed out that Israel and the UAE have two of the best armies in the region, and that – through their deep and long relations with the United States – they can create more effective joint security cooperation.

All these introductions between the two countries seem to have been moving towards a specific goal, which is the final and public declaration to the world of their official association (i.e. the Emirates – Israel) after a secret love affair that has become overt and the world witnesses its completion.

No normalization without demonizing the Palestinians …

With every Emirati move towards Tel Aviv, the question has always been that what is the purpose of Abu Dhabi’s attack on the Palestinians? And why is the UAE specifically seeking to demonize the Palestinian cause, its people, and their legitimate rights?

Abu Dhabi has led, over the past years and through its media, fierce propaganda that harms the Palestinians and their cause of right and wrong, in conjunction with a campaign to beautify its image internationally. The Emirati media have not tended to classify the Islamic Resistance Movement “Hamas” as a terrorist organization, accusing it of taking the residents of the Gaza Strip hostage and causing the destruction of the region. And the arrival of the case to what it is now.

Here, the Emirati campaigns to distort and deny the Palestinian cause cannot be overlooked, raising slogans such as “not my case,” talking about Israel in a positive language, and spreading friendliness between Arabs and Israel popularly, taking into account the difficulty of Arabs accepting the Israeli.

It seems that all of this was part of a carefully prepared plan led by a mastermind that controls books, newspapers, magazines, films, television programs, and social media, so that people are absent, people laugh at the public, and buy with their money men and loyalty to complete an image that seemed confused and announce today about political, economic and military normalization Intelligence, cultural, sportsman, and he says to the world, I am here to make peace because I am from the country of peace, and because I am the son of Zayed, the sponsor of tolerance, love and brotherhood … and he is innocent from him. Palestinian.

In the end, Mohammed bin Zayed must congratulate the Tel Aviv municipality by lighting its building in the colors of the flags of Israel and the UAE to celebrate the reaching of a historic agreement to normalize relations between the two sides.

