Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed today that his US counterpart, Joe Biden, has informed him that Washington will allocate $ 4 billion in aid to Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

In statements, Lopez Obrador said that he had discussed by phone with Biden bilateral issues, especially the issue of immigration, which both agreed should be addressed by improving economic growth in Central American countries, pointing out that he believed that this assistance should be provided directly to the people of Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

The Mexican president thanked his US counterpart for his commitment to regularizing the legal status of millions of immigrants in the United States, many of whom hail from Mexico.

It is noteworthy that since 2018, thousands of Central Americans have tried to reach the United States via Mexico to escape poverty and violence in their countries, and more than 12 human convoys have tried without success to cross the border between Mexico and the United States, the last of which contained 9,000 people from Honduras, But Guatemalan police intercepted them only 50 km from the border with Honduras.