The 5th edition of BigBMeetUp will celebrate the ‘Artists in Qatar’ at Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani Museum on January 11. The event will be followed by a six-week exhibition in the museum’s contemporary art space ‘The White Majlis’.

The programme has been themed to celebrate the artists of Qatar — local as well as expatriate. It will feature a panel discussion moderated by multidisciplinary artist Othman Kunji with along with artists such as Bouthayna al Muftah, Mohamed Farj al Suwaidi and Noor Abuissa. There will also be a talk by world-renowned Arab artist Ahmed al Bahrani, followed by acclaimed Qatari artist Mariam al Mulla. This will be followed by the launch of a 6-week long art exhibition by various artists based in Qatar.

Kees Wieringa, director of Sheikh Faisal Museum, commented, “We are honoured to be part and to host such an initiative that falls in line with the Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani Museum’s vision of creating a community for artists and encouraging dialogue and culture.”

Founder of BigBMeetUp Bosco Menezes said, “When I founded BigBMeetUp in early 2018, one of its pillars was to bring people of different cultures together under one roof. Little did I know I would be bringing renowned artists together from different cultures. This is a first for me and I am honoured to collaborate with the Sheikh Faisal Museum team on this. The White Majlis is the perfect setting to host my 5th meeting, especially as it is themed on celebrating artists of Qatar. I am excited about this event as it brings together artists from over 10 countries, all call Qatar their home. And a lot of their current artwork is inspired by the country that they live in.”

“We are excited and proud to be part of Qatar’s 5th BigBMeetUp project. Together we share a vision to connect Qatar citizens and residents to build stronger communities as we provide our support for the contemporary art and artists,” said Rick Enders, multi property general manager for JW Marriott Marquis City Center Doha and Marriott Marquis City Center Doha. “Today’s travellers’ focus is on experiential travel through cultural explorations, the arts, culinary samplings and wellbeing. And we offer unique opportunities to our guests to experience the magic of our destination through art, food and the warmth of our hospitality.”

BigBMeetUp is a community initiative with the aim of inspiring, informing, educating and spreading the news of the good deeds individuals and groups of people perform in their everyday lives for the betterment of humankind. The meetup brings locals and expats together as one to celebrate the gift of life, championing camaraderie among all with the intention to exchange and impart knowledge.

JW Marriott and Marriott Marquis City Center Doha will be Hospitality Sponsors of the event, while ‘ILoveQatar’ and ‘Fact Magazine’ are media partners.