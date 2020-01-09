The fifth edition of #bigbmeetup will be celebrating the “Artists in Qatar” at Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani Museum Saturday.

The event will be followed by a six-week exhibition in The Museum’s contemporary art space The White Majlis, according to a statement.

A panel discussion moderated by multidisciplinary artist Othman Kunji is to feature local artists such as Bouthayna al-Muftah, Mohamed Farj al-Suwaidi and Noor Abuissa.

There will also be a talk by world-renowned Arab artist Ahmed al-Bahrani, followed by acclaimed Qatari artist Mariam al-Mulla.

Kees Wieringa, director of Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani Museum commented: “We are honoured to be part and to host such an initiative that falls in line with the Museum’s vision of creating a community for artists and encourages dialogue and culture.”

Founder of BigBMeetUp Bosco Menezes added: “The White Majlis is the perfect setting to host my fifth meeting, especially as it is themed on Celebrating Artists of Qatar. This event brings together artists from over 10 countries, all who call Qatar their home. And a lot of their current artwork is inspired by the country that they live in.”

Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani Museum is the venue sponsor for the event and JW Marriott and Marriott Marquis City Center Doha the hospitality sponsors.

Source:gulf-times.com