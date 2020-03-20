Doha

The service of issuing birth certificates for newborns at all licensed government and private hospitals, as well as the works of the Births and Deaths Committee, will be suspended from March 22 until further notice, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) announced on Thursday.

The service of issuing death certificates by the Office of Humanitarian Services will continue, however, the MoPH noted.

For urgent cases and inquiries between 7am and 11.30am, one has to contact the Births and Deaths Committee headquarters, MoPH, at 44092144/44092145/55410701.