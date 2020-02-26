Biryab Festival, the “first-of-its-kind” mega event for biryanis and kebabs, will begin at Al Bidda Park today.

Running until March 7, the festival will be open to the public from 12 noon until midnight daily.

“The event serves as an exceptional venue for biryani and kebab lovers to indulge in the authentic biryani and kebab dishes from over 25 restaurants and outlets, which will be taking part in the event,” the organisers, Infinity Marketing Solutions & Event Management, said in a statement.

“These restaurants offer biryani and kebab with breathtaking flavours from a variety of countries such as India, Pakistan, Turkey and the Levant region.

“Some of the popular restaurants include, Zaffran Café, Royal Tandoor, and Afghan Brothers, and Spice & Sizzle.”

The 11-day festival offers a “unique opportunity for families and children to spend joyful times since it features a wide variety of entertainment activities for different age groups, such as live shows for kids, and exciting games that include amusement rides”, the statement notes.

