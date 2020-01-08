The blood donation campaign by the Umm Salal Municipality entered the third day after evoking a good response from people from all walks of life. The campaign organised by the Public Relations Department in co-operation with the Blood Donor Centre at Hamad Medical Corp. The five day camp is held daily from 8am to 1pm. The campaign activities will be held today at Al-Sheehaniya Municipality and tomorrow at Al Wakrah Municipality. The organisers have requested all employees to take part in the campaign in order to help the Blood Donor Centre meet its requirements.

