QNA/Doha

The Department of Meteorology warned of strong winds, blowing dust and low visibility at places until 6pm Monday in Qatar. In its daily weather report, the Met Dept also said it will be relatively hot daytime with some clouds and a chance of light rain at some places.

Offshore, it will be dusty and partly cloudy with chance of scattered rain which can become thundery. Strong wind and high seas also likely offshore.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly to northerly 14 to 24 knot, gusting to 30 knot at places at times decreases to 05 to 15 knot by night.

Offshore, it will be southeasterly at first shifting to northwesterly 18 to 25 knot, gusting to 35 knot at times.

Visibility will be 4 to 8/2 km or less at places at times.

Sea state inshore will be 2 to 4 feet, rises to 5 feet at times. Offshore, it will be 5 to 8 feet, rises to 12 feet at times.