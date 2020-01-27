Doha

BIRLA Public School (BPS) celebrated the 71st Republic Day of India with an array of patriotic events held on its main campus on Sunday.

School Director CV Rappai unfurled the national flag, accompanied by Mohammed Farooq, life member; Nevile Lukose, management representative; Principal AP Sharma and vice-principals.

It was followed by a rendition of the national anthem by the school band. A grand parade by the school Scouts and Guide members was appreciated by the attendees.

Speaking on the occasion, Rappaipaid paid glowing tributes to BR Ambedkar and said the Republic Day was a celebration of the Indian Constitution and each Indian student should revisit the Preamble and live the values of equality and freedom in its true sense.

Principal AP Sharma described unity in diversity as a big strength of India and said that BPS hosts students belonging to more than 25 different cultural backgrounds.

The event also featured presentation of patriotic songs by the School Choir and the vibrant display of physical prowess by students. Patriotic fervour pervaded the atmosphere at the school throughout the celebrations.

Ardra Sunil, student representative, said: “This day is an occasion for us to make a pledge to work for turning ideas into reality, building new and better systems and creating a new vision and united identity.”

Lively dance performances added to the patriotic ambience of the day. Vice-Principal of the school (Co-Scholastics) Rajesh Pillai thanked the attendees for making the event successful with their presence. The celebrations came to an end with the distribution of sweets among the attendees.

Source:qatar-tribune.com