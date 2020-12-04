Today, the British government announced the provision of urgent funding of 14 million pounds sterling to help civilians in Yemen to overcome the “almost starvation” they are facing due to the war in their country.

The British Foreign Office said, in a statement, that the new aid package would help 1.5 million families obtain food and medicine, while Dominic Raab, Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that the international community should increase its aid to the Yemenis and provide the funds pledged by donors to benefit poor families. There, as well as supporting the peace process, to prevent the humanitarian crisis in Yemen from further escalating.

The United Nations had warned, during the past month, that Yemen is now on the verge of facing the threat of the worst famine the world has seen in decades, stressing that if no immediate measures are taken, millions of civilians will lose their lives due to an expected real famine.