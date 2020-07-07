The British government confirmed today that it will not recognize any attempt to change the 1967 borders by the Israeli entity, in light of the announced Israeli plans to annex parts of the West Bank to it.

“Britain will not recognize any unilateral attempt to change the agreed 1967 borders,” said Mrs. Rosy Diaz, a spokeswoman for the British government in the Middle East, adding that Britain will continue to “support efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful and lasting solution negotiated between the two parties.”

The spokeswoman expressed “her deep sadness at Israel’s plans to annex parts of the West Bank,” stressing that “Britain opposes this proposal and considers it a violation of international law.”

She added that “Britain’s position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has not changed,” noting that Britain “has made clear its position in this regard to the Israeli government several times and we remain committed to the two-state solution.”

The British official stressed that any move by the Israeli side “would harm the efforts to continue the peace negotiations” … and urged the Israeli and Palestinian sides “not to take any unilateral steps that would lead to adverse consequences for the peace process.”

The British warnings come in light of the forthcoming announcement by the Prime Minister of Israel, Binyamin Netanyahu, of his plan to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank, in implementation of US President Donald Trump’s plan for peace in the Middle East, which includes annexing Israeli settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley area.