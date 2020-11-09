Next Fairs, the leading and specialized company in organizing events, announced the organization of the second edition of the exhibition “Build Your Home 2021” at the Qatar National Convention Center from 22 to 24 March 2021, under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Chairman of the Council Ministers and Minister of Interior, and the exhibition has succeeded in attracting wide participation from the government and private sectors as well as other international companies as it represents a unique commercial platform for local and international companies that allows consultants, contractors and suppliers to offer their services and products to the target audience and conclude deals that exceeded 400 million riyals in the first edition.

The “Next Fairs” company, which has more than 15 years of experience, is organizing the second edition after its success in organizing the first edition, which met with great response from the public. More than 120 local and international companies participated in the first edition of the exhibition, and the number of visitors exceeded 10 thousand visitors, in addition to The surveys conducted by the company showed a very high rate of satisfaction with the services and offers presented during the exhibition, and the “Next Fairs” company, with support from the public and private sectors, seeks to make the version of “Ibn Home 2021” succeed and revitalize the construction and housing sector, coinciding with the return of life to its course. Corona pandemic (Covid-19).

Mr. Rowad Saleem, General Manager of Next Fairs said: “We express our thanks and gratitude to His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior for his sponsorship of the“ Ibn Your Home ”exhibition organized by Next Fairs. His renewed sponsorship of the“ Ibn Baytak ”exhibition indicates “For the second year, the importance of the event, which has become a platform in which representatives of government agencies related to the subject of the exhibition meet with citizens and actors in the housing and construction sector, and our entire team thanks and appreciation to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Ministry of Municipality and Environment, the General Administration of Civil Defense, the Public Works Authority, and the Public Institution. Qatar Electricity and Water “KAHRAMAA”, for their continuous support and participation in the previous edition of the exhibition “Your Home 2020”.