The “Business Traveler” tourism website published a report in which the project of Discover Qatar, the subsidiary of Qatar Airways’ destination management company, covered the organization of a series of exploratory trips to see sharks in Qatar, which will give individuals who travel well the opportunity to see the largest gathering of sharks Whale in the Al Shaheen marine area in the Arabian Gulf, which is located 80 km from the northern coast of Qatar, in addition to watching sharks, guests can snorkel among coral reefs, explore mangrove forests, and slide across the turquoise waters of the Khor Al Udeid Canal.

◄ Expeditions

According to the site, a team of expert guides, marine biologists, natural scientists and ornithologists will be present on board to lead the guests, and Discover Qatar offers an eight-night and nine-day excursion package on a luxury expedition ship on a full-board basis, forming elegant accommodation, sightseeing and exploration adventures. Part of this experience.

Customers can also extend their travel to a 10-night and 11-day package, including a three-night stay in Doha, visiting major attractions, and a fun vacation.

The report highlighted the statements of the CEO of Qatar Airways Group, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al-Baker that Qatar is a unique place for exploration trips and I am very excited to launch our first event in this field to show the beauty of our country to the world, as Qatar is characterized by its abundance of charming nature, surrounded by crystal water and an ecosystem Unique, exciting adventures that allow visitors to connect with nature and visit areas of Qatar that can only be reached by sea. Also, our guests will have an unparalleled opportunity to witness the largest gathering of the largest fish in the world, whale sharks.

◄ cruises

Discover Qatar has partnered with PONANT, a leading luxury expedition brand, to present this cruise series. Guests will travel on board “Le Champlain”, one of PONANT’s new explorers’ cruise ships. This vessel contains 92 luxurious rooms and luxurious suites. Equipped with high-end amenities, 24-hour butler service, two restaurants, and a spa, the infinity pool and futuristic underwater multi-sensory lounge with large observation windows below the waterline are some of the other highlights. A hydraulic platform will make it easier to descend and ascend when guests participate in excursions.

The report also highlighted the development of Doha as a distinctive tourist destination, especially in winter tourism, with its activities, festivals, and tourism activities described by global sites and search engines specialized in tourism and travel as “warmth and luxury tourism.” News from websites, newspapers, travel and search engines around the world, including pictures of desert tourism sites and urban areas in the heart of Doha, as a favorite destination for a quick visit and enjoying the good weather in Qatar in December.

◄ Exceptional hotels

This comes in addition to Qatar’s inclusion of a new type of advanced and upscale hotel construction that distinguished Doha as a charming capital that imposed itself in the world of international tourism, highlighting the Four Points Hotel by the Sheraton Doha, which is located near Hamad International Airport and the city center, confirming that this hotel consists of 120 rooms It will be ready to receive fans and tourists, offering them a new style of comfort and luxury, and in addition to the advantages and aesthetics of the hotel, the site has published more news about Qatari folk dishes and local delicacies, as well as hints of the beauty and splendor of Qatar’s cultural, tourism and civilization.

◄ Special tourism packages

Qatar Airways is taking all possible measures to attract visitors and tourists from all over the world in an attempt to expand the country’s soft power, as Qatar prepares to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and offering special offers to visitors will attract more fans from all over the world.