* Cabinet increases number of people in a vehicle from 2 to 4, including the driver; families exempted

* Revises working hours for private sector employees at the workplace

* Sport activities outside home and without wearing masks allowed, but people have to avoid crowding and leave a safe distance * Decisions come into effect Thursday



Some of the restrictions imposed earlier to curb the spread of Covid-19 are set to be eased after the Cabinet took a few new decisions in this regard Wednesday.

These include allowing more people in a vehicle, revising the working hours for private sector employees at the workplace and relaxing the rules for engaging in sports.

After HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz al-Thani chaired the Cabinet’s regular meeting held through a video conference, HE the Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Dr Issa bin Saad al-Jafali al-Nuaimi gave the details of the proceedings, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Cabinet was briefed by HE the Minister of Public Health on the latest developments with regard to the efforts made to contain the spread of Covid-19. The Cabinet then affirmed the continuation of the precautionary measures taken to combat the pandemic and took a number of decisions.

First, it amended its decision on determining the work hours for private sector employees present at their place of work. The working hours will now be from 7am to 8pm.

The Cabinet then amended its decision on engaging in sports, removing the condition for such activities to take place near a person’s home. Also, people are no longer required to wear masks while taking part in sporting activities. However, the Cabinet affirmed the importance of taking the necessary precautionary measures such as avoiding crowding and leaving a safe distance of 3m, QNA said.

The Cabinet also increased the maximum number of people allowed in a vehicle from two to four, including the driver, and made an exception for families.

As for people being transported by bus, the Cabinet agreed to continue applying the current decision of ensuring that a maximum of half the vehicle’s capacity is used while taking all the necessary precautionary measures.

The above decisions are applicable from today.