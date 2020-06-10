QNA/Doha Cabinet Amends Working Hours For Govt Sector, Allows Medical Services At Private Hospitals

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani chaired on Wednesday the regular Cabinet meeting through video communication.

Following the meeting, HE Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Dr. Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi stated the following:

At the beginning of the meeting, the Cabinet heard a presentation by HE the Minister of Public Health on the latest developments to reduce the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) and the Cabinet affirmed that precautionary measures are continuously being taken to combat this pandemic within the framework of the plan to gradually lift the restrictions imposed to contain the virus. The cabinet decided the following:

First: 1- Amending the decision issued regarding determining working hours for employees in the government sector who work at their workplaces so that the working hours are to be seven hours per day, starting from 7am until 2pm

2 – This decision is effective from Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Second:

1 – Amending the decision issued to stop medical services at health facilities, so that these services can be provided within 40% of the capacity of private healthcare facilities, while continuing to provide emergency services, in accordance with the conditions and controls set by the Ministry of Public Health.

2- This decision is effective from Monday, June 15, 2020 until further notice.

3- The Ministry of Public Health will take the necessary measures in this regard.

After that, the Cabinet considered the topics on the agenda as follows:

First – Approved a draft law amending some provisions of Decree Law No. 11 of 2012 regarding government regulation for the sale and purchase of chemical and petrochemical products produced in Qatar.

Second – Approved a draft Cabinet decision to amend the organization of some of the administrative units that make up the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and specify its terms of reference.

Third – The cabinet took the necessary measures to ratify:

A – A Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in the field of tourism between the National Tourism Council in the State of Qatar and the Federal Ministry for Sustainability and Tourism in the Republic of Austria.

B – A Memorandum of Understanding for economic, commercial and technical cooperation between the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in the State of Qatar and the Federal Ministry for Digital and Economic Affairs in the Republic of Austria.

Fourth – Approved a draft legal cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Justice in the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

Fifth – The Cabinet reviewed the annual report of the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities on the progress of work and achievements for the Authority, and took the appropriate decision.

Last updated: June 10 2020 03:33 PM