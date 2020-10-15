Cabinet approval for draft decision on global standards

The Cabinet has approved a draft decision of HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry to adopt international standards as Qatari standards, Qatar News Agency reported.

It has also given its nod to a draft decision of HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry to adopt an international technical regulation as a Qatari technical regulation.

The preparation of the two draft decisions “comes within the framework of developing a national standards system, keeping pace with successive developments in the field of specifications at the international level, meeting the needs of national factories and improving the quality of goods”, QNA said. This came during the Cabinet’s regular meeting at the Amiri Diwan yesterday, which was chaired by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz al-Thani. HE the Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Dr Issa Saad al-Jafali al-Nuaimi later issued a statement giving the details of the proceedings.

The Cabinet also gave its approval to a draft decision of HE the Minister of Interior to determine the equipment, devices and materials for Civil Defence. Further, the Cabinet reviewed the following issues and took the appropriate decisions:

* A letter of HE the Minister of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs regarding a report on the National Employment Platform (Kawader)

* A draft decision of HE the Minister of Municipality and Environment on amending some provisions of Resolution No 37 of 2010 regarding the preservation of turtles and seabirds from extinction

* A draft decision of HE the Minister of Municipality and Environment regarding the ban on hunting seagulls

Key role of Covid-19 restrictions stressed

At the outset of its regular meeting yesterday, the Cabinet was briefed by HE the Minister of Public Health on the latest developments in the efforts made to contain the spread of Covid-19. The Cabinet stressed the importance of precautionary measures in combating the epidemic, QNA said.