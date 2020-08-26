His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, chaired the regular meeting held by the Council this afternoon at its headquarters in the Amiri Diwan.

After the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Issa bin Saad Al-Juffali Al-Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, stated the following:

At the beginning of the meeting, the Cabinet listened to the explanation provided by His Excellency the Minister of Public Health on the latest developments and developments to limit the spread of the Coronavirus / Covid – 19 /, and the Council confirmed the continuation of work on the precautionary measures and measures that have been taken in order to combat this epidemic, and within the framework of the plan to gradually lift the restrictions imposed by the Coronavirus / Covid-19 /, it decided the following:

First: 1- Canceling the Cabinet’s decision Issued regarding the suspension of medical services in private health care facilities.

2- Canceling the Cabinet’s decision to suspend the system of temporary home services provided by cleaning and hospitality companies.

3- This decision shall be effective as of 9/1/2020.

Second: 1 – Amending the Cabinet’s decision issued regarding holding all meetings for employees and workers in the government and private sectors remotely using technical means, to allow meetings to be held with the attendance of no more than 15 people.

2 – This decision shall be effective from 9/1/2020, until further notice.

Third: 1 – Continuing to work according to the Council of Ministers’ decision which stipulates that, according to work need, no more than 80% of the total number of employees in the government sector start their work at their place of work, while the rest of the employees start their work remotely from their homes or upon request, Depending on the circumstances.

2- Continuing to work according to the Cabinet’s decision which stipulates that no more than 80% of the total number of workers in the private sector start their work at their place of work, and the rest of them start their work remotely from their homes.

Fourth: In this regard, adherence to the precautionary measures, including wearing masks and maintaining a safe distance.

After that, His Excellency the Prime Minister and the Minister of Interior stressed the need for the strategic plans of ministries and other government agencies, public authorities and institutions to include what His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, “may God protect him,” in his speeches before the Shura Council, that no Strategic plans are developed only for the purpose of formal completion of procedures, but they must be applicable through clear implementation plans that include specific financial budgets for programs and projects within a specific timeframe, and clear criteria for measuring the success of implementation to be accounted for.

Within the framework of the directives of His Excellency the Prime Minister and the Minister of Interior regarding providing the Council of Ministers with the plans related to the competencies of ministries and other government agencies, public bodies and institutions, including all programs and executive projects, the specified timetable for completion, standards and indicators for measuring performance progress, and in line with the comprehensive development vision “Qatar National Vision 2030 And an indication of any partnership projects between the public and private sectors, if any, the Minister of Culture and Sports gave a presentation on the detailed plan for the strategy of the Ministry of Culture and Sports.

Among what was included in the strategy of the Ministry of Culture and Sports are the following:

Main results and objectives:

– The main result: an active cultural, sports, and youth movement based on an authentic value system that supports society in achieving civilized progress: the Ministry will work through this strategy to create an active cultural, sport and youth movement that forms a framework for society’s preservation of its national identity, value system and culture in light of its openness to the world And his constructive interaction with other cultures.

– The first intermediate result: Culture as a framework for preserving identity and promoting citizenship and civilized communication: The Ministry will, within the framework of its strategy, activate the role of the cultural scene by promoting cultural production that aims to enhance major perceptions of national identity by developing attractive cultural activities that raise the level of societal participation culturally and work to discover Nurturing cultural talents, increasing cultural production that enhances identity, and organizing events that contribute to increasing cultural communication with resident communities. Work will also be undertaken to enhance Qatar’s cultural position regionally and internationally.

– The second intermediate result: a sport of a distinguished level: Through this strategy, the Ministry will continue its efforts towards creating an environment that encourages members of society of all groups to practice sport and physical activity by making the sports facilities and facilities of the Ministry more attractive to the public, and work will be done to enhance the cultural role Social and social sports clubs will be more interactive with the surrounding community, and work will be done to discover and nurture national sports talents in various games.

– The third intermediate result: an empowered and qualified youth for an active role in society: The Ministry will work to continue working towards empowering youth to play an active role in contributing to the renaissance of the state by strengthening the concepts of citizenship and identity values, raising their life skills and leadership capabilities and encouraging them to creativity and innovation through a system of Specially designed programs and events.

– The fourth intermediate result: efficient institutional performance that helps achieve professionalism and administrative excellence: The Ministry will develop and enhance the efficiency of institutional performance by activating its organizational structure, by raising the professionalism of employees, completing a review and simplifying the procedures of its operating system, strengthening and activating partnerships with institutions and actors in the sector and using Technology in its operations.

Sectoral intersections: The strategy intersects at the level of the cultural enrichment and sports excellence sector projects with four other sectors: health at the level of two projects, international technical cooperation at the level of six projects, economic diversification and private sector development at the level of two projects, and the quality of education and training at the level of two projects, according to He responded with strategy.

Executive framework:

– Outputs achieved in 2018: The relevant departments in the ministry began implementing strategic projects for the cultural enrichment and sports excellence sector during the preparation phase of the first version of the ministry’s strategy.

– Programs and projects: The executive framework of the ministry’s strategy consists of / 35 / goals that work to achieve one main result and four intermediate results, as the number of objectives of the cultural enrichment and sports excellence sector strategy, which the ministry is responsible for achieving / 21 / goals, the ministry is responsible for achieving / 13 / goals 100% of them are cooperating with some partners in achieving the remaining goals to varying degrees.

The executive framework of the Ministry’s strategy includes four main programs that work to achieve intermediate results, and each of them consists of a set of sub-programs and projects, as follows:

A- Culture as a framework for preserving identity and promoting citizenship and civilized communication: The culture program includes the focus of preserving identity, promoting citizenship and civilized communication, which is The main program towards achieving the first result on one sub-program and / 23 / projects that work to achieve / 11 / goals and / 23 / outputs or outputs, and programs and projects focus on promoting major perceptions of national identity, stimulating community participation in cultural events and enhancing cultural communication between culture Qatari cultures and expatriate cultures are also working to develop craft industries in preparation for the country to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

B – Sport of a distinguished level: The National Program for the Promotion of Sport to the Level of Excellence includes one sub-program and six projects that work to achieve six objectives, including five sectoral and one specific to the Ministry’s strategy, working to enhance community participation in the practice of sport and physical activity within the Ministry’s efforts towards achieving open space Sports Club for the private sector to enter into investment partnerships and develop national administrative cadres in sports clubs and bodies.

C- Empowered and qualified youth for an active role in society: The program for the development and empowerment of youth and activating their role in society includes / 12 / projects that work on achieving / 12 / outputs towards achieving six goals that focus on enhancing the capabilities and skills of young people, and strengthening mechanisms to help listen to the voice of youth and get to know On their aspirations and aspirations, as the Ministry directs during the strategy period in the framework of empowering young people and activating their role in managing their affairs by themselves, training them in democratic practice and enhancing transparency by modifying the youth centers management system so that their management teams are chosen by election by the membership of those centers.

D- Efficient institutional performance that helps in achieving professionalism and administrative excellence: activating the institutional performance in the ministry through the program to enhance the efficiency of institutional performance, which includes / 12 / objectives of / 2 / within the strategy of the cultural enrichment and sports excellence sector and / 10 / of which address special institutional issues. In the Ministry, it includes organizing work in all administrative units by preparing job descriptions for all jobs contained in the modified structure of the Ministry, completing procedures manuals related to operational processes and starting work with them, in addition to enhancing the efficiency of financial performance, risk management and building specialized capabilities and job skills for employees.

Then the Council considered the topics on the agenda as follows:

First – Approval of the Cabinet draft decision amending some provisions of Resolution No. 14 of 2017 to form a committee to organize hosting international and regional sporting events and events, and the Ministry of Culture and Sports’s proposal to renew the term of the committee’s membership for three years.

This committee established at the Ministry of Culture and Sports is concerned with several specializations, including:

studying the proposals of the sports authorities regarding hosting international or regional championships and sporting events, expressing opinions about them in terms of the feasibility of establishing them and the benefit to the state, and taking coordination measures with the concerned authorities regarding hosting tournaments and sporting events that It was approved, studying the estimated budget allocated to it by the state and giving opinion on it.

Second – Approval of the initial report prepared by the competent committee at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in accordance with the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, for submission to the Secretariat of the Committee on Human Rights in Geneva.

Third – The Cabinet reviewed the eighth report on the results of the work of the National Civil Aviation Security Committee during the period from 1/1 to 6/30/2020 and took the appropriate decision in its regard.

This committee established at the General Civil Aviation Authority is concerned with several specializations, including: the

development of general policies related to civil aviation security, coordination between ministries and government agencies and other bodies concerned with the implementation of the national program for civil aviation security, and the evaluation of standards and procedures in place, in line with technological developments related to aviation security Verify, and other associated technologies, account for all security considerations.