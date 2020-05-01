* Cabinet approves continuation of exemptions decided earlier

* Decisions are effective until further notice.

The Cabinet has decided to extend the suspension of non-emergency medical services at private health facilities in the country.

These include dental clinics, dermatology and laser clinics, plastic surgery clinics and surgeries, with the exception of emergency cases, the Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported on Thursday.

At the beginning of its regular meeting held on Wednesday night through video conference, the Cabinet heard the explanation given by HE the Minister of Public Health on the latest developments to reduce the spread of Covid-19, and affirmed the continuation of the precautionary measures taken to combat the pandemic.

These include the decision issued by the Ministry of Public Health on March 28, requiring all private health facilities in the country to suspend non-emergency services.

Accordingly, the Cabinet also decided to extend the suspension of services of diet and nutrition centres, physiotherapy clinics, complementary (alternative) medicine, home healthcare services, except for long-term nursing contracts, and health centres for people with special needs.

It also decided that HE the Minister of Public Health may permit any of these private health facilities to provide some of their medical services through modern means of communication, if possible, QNA said.

After HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz al-Thani chaired the Cabinet meeting, HE the Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Dr Issa bin Saad al-Jafali al-Nuaimi gave the details of the meeting.

The Cabinet extended some of the other decisions it had issued earlier, including a reduction in the number of employees present at the workplace in both public and private sectors. It also extended the implementation of the decision determining working hours for employees at their workplace in both sectors, while taking into consideration what has been decided regarding work hours during the holy month of Ramadan.

Further, it extended the implementation of the Cabinet decision on remote meetings held by employees in the public and private sectors who are at their workplace, using modern technological means, the QNA report noted.

The Cabinet also extended its decision suspending temporary home services provided by cleaning and hospitality companies, reducing the number of workers transported by bus to half its capacity while taking into account relevant precautionary measures, as well as that pertaining to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI)’s continued inspection of food outlets to ensure their compliance with health requirements and preventive and precautionary measures, including the practice of maintaining safe distance between shoppers.

The Cabinet also approved the continuation of the exceptions decided earlier, QNA added. Starting Thursday, the decisions are effective until further notice.

After this, the Cabinet considered the topics on the agenda, which saw it approve a draft air services agreement between Qatar and the Macao Special Administrative Region of China.

The meeting then reviewed the annual report of the Permanent Population Committee for 2019 and took the appropriate decision regarding it.

Among the committee’s tasks is, in co-ordination with the competent authorities, examining the population structure, its characteristics and trends, proposing the population policy of the State and following up on its implementation after approval, in addition to preparing studies and research related to the population aimed at understanding the social reality in the country and at developing population policies and programmes, among a number of other tasks

Last updated: April 30 2020 09:32 PM