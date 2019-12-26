QNA/Doha

The Cabinet’s regular meeting chaired by HE the Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa al-Thani yesterday welcomed the outcome of the Fifth Kuala Lumpur Summit which was held in the Malaysian capital on 19th December 2019 with the participation of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

The Cabinet praised the concepts and visions included in the Amir’s speech on the issues and challenges facing the world in general, and the Islamic world in particular.

The Cabinet expressed the hope that the outcome of the summit would contribute to strengthening the partnership and co-operation between countries to meet the aspirations of people for security, peace, development, good governance and the promotion of human rights in the region and the world.

Following the meeting of the Cabinet which was held in the Amiri Diwan, HE the Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Dr Issa Saad al-Jafali al-Nuaimi stated the following:

The Cabinet considered the topics listed on the agenda as follows:

The Cabinet took the necessary procedures to issue a draft law amending some provisions of Law No 9 of 1987 on combating drugs and dangerous psychotropic substances and regulating their use and trafficking, after the Cabinet reviewed the recommendations of the Shura Council on the draft law.

The Cabinet approved the accession to the Convention on the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Relating to International Civil Aviation, and the Protocol Supplementary to the Convention for the Suppression of Unlawful Seizure of Aircraft.

The Cabinet also took the necessary procedures to ratify an agreement between the Government of Qatar and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) regarding the establishment and financing of the United Nations Regional Center for Combating Cybercrime in Doha.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet approved a draft memorandum of understanding for co-operation in the agricultural field between the governments of Qatar and Nicaragua.

The Cabinet also approved a draft memorandum of understanding between Qatar Civil Aviation Authority and the European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation (EUROCONTROL). The Cabinet approved a draft co-operation agreement in the fields of standardisation, metrology and conformity assessment between Qatar General Organisation for Standards and Metrology (QS) in Qatar and the Agency on Standardisation, Metrology, Certification, and Trade Inspection (TJKSTN) in Tajikistan.

The Cabinet also reviewed the letter of HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry on the financial statements of Qatar Financial Centre Authority and took the appropriate decision.

