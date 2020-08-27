Doha

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday.

Following the meeting, HE Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Dr. Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi issued the following statement:

At the beginning of the meeting, the Cabinet was briefed by HE Minister of Public Health on the latest developments in efforts to curb Coronavirus (Covid-19). The Cabinet affirmed the continuation of work with the precautionary measures taken to combat the pandemic.

As part of the plan to gradually lift the restrictions imposed by the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Cabinet decided following:

First: 1- the annulment of the Cabinet’s decision on the suspension of medical services in private health care facilities.

2- the annulment of the Cabinet’s decision on the suspension of the system of temporary home services provided by cleaning and hospitality companies.

3- This decision shall be effective from Sep. 1, 2020.

Second: 1- the amendment of the Cabinet’s decision issued regarding holding all meetings for employees and workers in the government and private sectors remotely using technology means to allow meetings to be held with the attendance of no more than 15 people.

2 – This decision shall be effective from September 1, 2020, until further notice.

Third: 1 – the continuation of work with the Cabinet’s decision that allowed, according to the need of work, no more than 80% of the total number of employees in the government sector to resume their work at their place of work, while the rest of the employees to work remotely from their homes or upon request, depending on the circumstances.

2- the continuation of work with the Cabinet’s decision that allowed no more than 80% of the total number of workers in the private sector to resume their work at their place of work, and the rest of them to work remotely from their homes.

Fourth: the continuation of adherence to the precautionary measures, including wearing masks and maintaining a safe distance.

After that, HE the Prime Minister and the Minister of Interior stressed the need for the strategic plans of ministries and other government agencies, bodies and public institutions to include what HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani affirmed in his speeches before the Shura Council that strategic plans are developed not only to complete a procedure in a formal manner, but to be applicable through clear implementation plans that include specific financial budgets for programs and projects within a specific time frame and clear criteria for measuring the success of implementation and for accountability to be accordingly.

Based on the directives of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior on providing the Council of Ministers with plans related to the competencies of ministries and other government agencies, public bodies and institutions, including all implementation programs and projects, the specified timetable for completion as well as standards and indicators for measuring performance progress in line with the comprehensive development vision, Qatar National Vision 2030, in addition to highlighting any partnership projects between the public and private sectors, if any, HE the Minister of Culture and Sports gave a presentation on the detailed plan for the strategy of the Ministry of Culture and Sports.

The strategy of the Ministry of Culture and Sports included:

Main results and objectives:

– The main result is an active cultural, sports and youth movement based on an authentic value system that supports society in achieving civilized progress. The Ministry will work through this strategy to create an active cultural, sport and youth movement that forms a framework for the society to uphold its national identity, value system and culture in light of its openness to the world and its constructive interaction with other cultures.

– The first intermediate result is culture as a framework for preserving identity and promoting citizenship and civilized communication. The Ministry will, within the framework of its strategy, activate the role of the cultural scene by promoting cultural production that aims to enhance major perceptions of national identity by developing attractive cultural activities that raise the level of societal participation culturally, work to discover and sponsor cultural talents, increase cultural production that enhances identity, and organize events that contribute to increasing cultural communication with resident communities. Work will also be undertaken to enhance Qatar’s cultural status regionally and internationally.

– The second intermediate result is a distinguished sport level. Through this strategy, the Ministry will continue its efforts towards creating an environment that encourages members of society of all groups to practice sport and physical activity by making the sport establishments and facilities of the Ministry more attractive to the public. Work will be done to enhance the cultural and social role of sports clubs to be able to interact more with the surrounding community. Also, work will be done to discover and nurture national sports talents in various games.

– The third intermediate result is an empowered and qualified youth for an active role in society. The Ministry will continue working towards empowering youth to play an active role in contributing to the renaissance of the State by promoting concepts of citizenship and identity values, raising their life skills and leadership capabilities and encouraging them to be creative and innovative through a system of designed programs and events.

– The fourth intermediate result is efficient institutional performance that helps achieve professionalism and administrative excellence. The Ministry will develop and enhance the efficiency of institutional performance by activating its organizational structure, raising the professionalism of employees, completing and simplifying the review of procedures of its operating system, strengthening and activating partnerships with institutions and actors in the sector and using technology in its operations.

Sectoral intersections: The strategy at the level of the cultural enrichment and sports excellence sectoral projects intersects with four other sectors which are health at the level of two projects, international technical cooperation at the level of six projects, economic diversity and private sector development at the level of two projects, and the quality of education and training at the level of two projects, according to what was revealed in the strategy.

Executive framework:

– Results achieved in 2018: The relevant departments in the Ministry began implementing strategic projects for the cultural enrichment and sports excellence sector during the preparation phase of the first version of the Ministry’s strategy.

– Programs and projects: The executive framework for the ministry’s strategy consists of 35 goals that work to achieve one main result and four intermediate results. The number of strategic objectives for the cultural enrichment and sports excellence sector, which the Ministry is working to achieve, is 21 goals, of which 13 goals will be achieved 100% by the Ministry, while the remaining goals will be achieved in cooperation with some partners in varying proportions.